Jackson County, KY

wymt.com

One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon for a reported shooting at Phoenix Apartments. They found a person with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Man Sentenced In Cockfighting Scheme

A Laurel County man man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to 8 months home incarceration following his jail time. The newspaper reports that 19 people total were charged in four separate federal indictments alleging they were involved with cockfighting pits in Clay, Laurel, Pike, and on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge that could have carried a prison sentence of up to five years, but the sentencing range under federal guidelines was between 21 and 27 months. More than a dozen of those accused have pleaded guilty but Johnson is the first to be sentenced.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Fatal Shooting

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. student facing charges after gun found on school property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County student is facing charges after police found a gun inside of a car on school property. According to Frederick Douglass High School officials, Fayette County Public Schools Police were patrolling school grounds Thursday, which is a routine procedure. They said officers noticed something suspicious inside a car parked on campus.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Two vehicles found with bullet holes after shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night. According to officers, someone fired shots around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road. Police say they found two unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes. No arrests have been made so far. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY

