wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
WKYT 27
Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington. Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75....
WKYT 27
Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon for a reported shooting at Phoenix Apartments. They found a person with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken...
WTVQ
Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
clayconews.com
KSP POST 6 CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION OF INFANT IN HARRISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Dry Ridge, KY - On September 20, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 6 was contacted by Harrison County Dispatch for assistance. The Harrison County Ambulance had been dispatched to 166 Horseshoe Drive at 12:05 a.m. reference an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Cynthiana Police...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Man Sentenced In Cockfighting Scheme
A Laurel County man man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to 8 months home incarceration following his jail time. The newspaper reports that 19 people total were charged in four separate federal indictments alleging they were involved with cockfighting pits in Clay, Laurel, Pike, and on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge that could have carried a prison sentence of up to five years, but the sentencing range under federal guidelines was between 21 and 27 months. More than a dozen of those accused have pleaded guilty but Johnson is the first to be sentenced.
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Kentucky police officer slams pregnant woman to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After returning from a trip to Walmart earlier this year, Elayshia Boey was pulled over in her own driveway in McCracken County, Kentucky, for having a broken taillight. Within moments, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by...
wymt.com
Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Man charged with Murder during Investigation of Deadly Shooting at a Residence on KY-3445 in Jackson County
McKEE, KY (September 19, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 5:00 P.M on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in reference to a shooting that occurred outside of a residence in Jackson County. The initial investigation indicates a Mckee man...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree. Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street. An investigation with...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. student facing charges after gun found on school property
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County student is facing charges after police found a gun inside of a car on school property. According to Frederick Douglass High School officials, Fayette County Public Schools Police were patrolling school grounds Thursday, which is a routine procedure. They said officers noticed something suspicious inside a car parked on campus.
WTVQ
“She forever changed our lives”: Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
WKYT 27
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WTVQ
Two vehicles found with bullet holes after shots fired in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night. According to officers, someone fired shots around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road. Police say they found two unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes. No arrests have been made so far. Police...
