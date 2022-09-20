Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 21, 2022
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 21, 2022. Judge grants injunction for Indiana’s abortion law. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 229 ‘Formula for …. Arrive early for Colts games with construction surrounding …. Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace …. Gleaners cancels distribution due to...
Fox 59
Autumn is in the air; Coolest since early May!
The cold front has cleared the state and a cooler flow is now underway for Indiana. Dew points are dropping quickly and a fall feel is working across the Ohio Valley. A mix of sun and clouds expected through the afternoon, while winds freshen from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s, below the seasonal average of 76°.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
Fox 59
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
Warm Glow Candle Company has made thousands of candles in honor of Officer Seara Burton. Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Turning teens from violence. Man with 6 warrants leads police on...
Fox 59
Indiana drought conditions improve slightly
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.78″ of rainfall, which is 0.42″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
Fox 59
90° heat to end summer; Storms arrive late afternoon
Skies are clear and no fog issues out-the-door, while temperatures run mild to open the morning! Plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly flow will mark the warmest day for September, as 90s return for our last full day of summer. Winds will turn breezy through the day, as clouds start to develop vertically ahead of the cold front.
Fox 59
Fall-like conditions stick around into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy first day of fall! It sure feels like it outside thanks to a cold front that came in Wednesday evening knocking back our temperatures and humidity! We are looking comfortable into the weekend!. Thursday morning lows. This morning, our temperatures dropped into the 50s! It was...
Fox 59
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Fox 59
Statehouse committee studies bail disparities
INDIANAPOLIS — Tanisha King told state lawmakers that when her son was murdered by a teenager in Evansville last spring, she was dumfounded to learn that the suspect was out on bond on a previous gun charge. ”It set a fire underneath me because the boy was 15,” she...
Fox 59
Heating up! 90s return for one day before fall arrives
Patchy fog around this morning to start your Tuesday morning. Some areas much thicker in spots with no school delays expected today but we will monitor, as temperatures hover in the lower 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine, warmth and a climb in humidity/dew points through the afternoon and evening. Winds...
