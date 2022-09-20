Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on last week. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, September 13th, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Fall / Halloween Event And Activity Guide
Fall is here in the Northland and while it always stings a bit when summer is over, there is much to look forward to this time of the year in the Northland! There are fall and Halloween events aplenty. Fall events in our neck of the woods range from visits...
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Cirque Italia makes a splash back into Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Cirque Italia has rolled back into the Twin Ports and sent up their famous hightop tent in the Miller Hill Mall parking lot. The world-renowned Italian entertainment company is performing ‘Water Circus Silver’ from September 22nd - 25th. The production tells the story of a pirate...
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
boreal.org
Duluth Airport Temporarily Offering TSA PreCheck Options
If you have ever envied those at the airport that get to skip the security line, now’s your chance at a local airport. Duluth International Airport is inviting passengers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck, expedited screening program. A program present at over 200 airports nationwide. Now through September...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0