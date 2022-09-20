It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO