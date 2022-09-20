Read full article on original website
Brazil, the World’s Largest Coffee Producer, Is Facing Record Low Stockpiles
More and more people are waking up and jonesing for a cup of joe. That’s not a problem in and of itself—if you don’t take into consideration the attendant caffeine dependency—but it sure becomes one when the world’s coffee stockpiles are dwindling. In Brazil, the...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs ‘biggest on-ramp’ to crypto in Central, Southern Asia and Oceania: Report
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) may be the biggest driver of crypto adoption in Central, Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO), a new report has found. According to a Wednesday Chainalysis post titled “Crypto Adoption Steadies in South Asia, Soars in the Southeast,” NFT-related actions accounted for 58% of all web traffic going to cryptocurrency services from this region in the second quarter of 2022.
U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
Imperial College to shut joint research ventures with Chinese defence firms
Imperial College will shut down two major research centres sponsored by Chinese aerospace and defence companies amid a crackdown on academic collaborations with China, the Guardian has learned. The Avic Centre for Structural Design and Manufacturing is a long-running partnership with China’s leading civilian and military aviation supplier, which has...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond
Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
CNBC
Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China
Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US News and World Report
S.Korea, Japan Hold First Bilateral Talks Since 2019, Seek Stronger Ties
UNITED NATIONS/SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held their first one-on-one talks on Wednesday and agreed on the need to improve relations dogged by historical disputes. The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the first...
dotesports.com
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas
Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
Time Out Global
Confirmed: independent tourists can visit Japan visa-free from October 11
After more than two years of tight border restrictions, Japan will finally reopen to independent tourists on October 11. As reported by The Japan Times and Nikkei Asia, this full reopening means that tourists can visit the country without a visa and they no longer need to go through a travel agency. Plus, the daily entry cap will also be lifted entirely.
Canada joining U.S.-backed Pacific group to boost ties with island nations
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is joining a group to boost economic ties with Pacific island nations that already includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to a draft speech Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will deliver on Thursday.
Taiwan Plus 2022 Is Coming Back to Tokyo This September
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) resumes the Taiwan Plus cultural event in Tokyo, Japan this September after a three-year hiatus. Taiwan Plus 2022, under the theme “Taiwan Kichijitsu,” which means “an auspicious day in Taiwan,” will be held at the Ueno Onshi Park on Sept. 17 and 18.
The Global Fund has saved 50m lives. So why has the UK refused to make a pledge? I Sarah Champion
Liz Truss’s first UN general assembly was a chance to commit to fighting global disease – millions of lives hang in the balance
