Jay Monahan
Phil Mickelson
PGA players say LIV must wait, change for world ranking points

PGA players at the Presidents Cup pushed back Tuesday on a call by Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series players for world ranking points, saying they must wait and make major changes. Obtaining world golf ranking points is vital for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking, a pivotal step in playing in future major championships.
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?

LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Presidents Cup 2022: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions

The Presidents Cup normally occurs every two years, but this week it returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament, which sees a team of 12 U.S. golfers match up against 12 international (non-European) golfers, consists of 30 matches over the four days it's held. In 2019, the Americans won 16-14, but 2022 marks their first chance to defend that title.
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1

It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Team USA Takes Commanding Lead on Thursday

Team USA is out to an early lead over the international squad after the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup. The Americans won four of the five matches to carry a lead of 4-1 into Friday's action. 2022 Presidents Cup Foursome Results. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Adam Scott/Hideki...
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USMNT vs. Japan: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2022 Friendly

The United States men's national team has just under two months until its first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Manager Gregg Berhalter still has a handful of vital decisions to make when it comes to his roster for the finals in Qatar, which start on Nov. 20. Most...
JAPAN
15 Players from Spain's Women's National Team Resign in Protest Against Jorge Vilda

The Spain women's national football team saw 15 players resign in protest of head coach Jorge Vilda remaining in his position, via Sean Walsh of 90Min. 15 players of Spain's women's national team emailed the Spanish FA stating they resign because Jorge Vilda remains coach. <br><br>The Spanish FA responded that they won't let players pressure them to make coaching decisions and they won't call up those players who do not wish to play. <a href="https://t.co/SE3GsX1s2b">pic.twitter.com/SE3GsX1s2b</a>
FIFA 23: Examining New Gameplay Features and Updated Modes Before Release

The long march to FIFA 23's September 27 release has been quite a bit more compelling than in past years. Topping the list of intrigue for the juggernaut football franchise is the upcoming name change. After a 30-year run, FIFA next becomes "EA Sports FC" in its next installment. Not...
