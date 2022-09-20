Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
Golf Channel
Trevor Immelman explains why Louis Oosthuizen, specifically, is not on the International team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The players who are not in Trevor Immelman’s International team room this week at the Presidents Cup dominated much of the conversation Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club. Specifically, Immelman was pressed about Louis Oosthuizen, a staple of previous International teams who was deemed ineligible for...
LIV Golf Players Petition Official World Golf Ranking Chairman in Letter
A world ranking without LIV players would be like a college football ranking without the SEC, said the letter. Players are seeking points to be issued retroactively.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
PGA players say LIV must wait, change for world ranking points
PGA players at the Presidents Cup pushed back Tuesday on a call by Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series players for world ranking points, saying they must wait and make major changes. Obtaining world golf ranking points is vital for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking, a pivotal step in playing in future major championships.
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Bleacher Report
Presidents Cup 2022: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions
The Presidents Cup normally occurs every two years, but this week it returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament, which sees a team of 12 U.S. golfers match up against 12 international (non-European) golfers, consists of 30 matches over the four days it's held. In 2019, the Americans won 16-14, but 2022 marks their first chance to defend that title.
Bleacher Report
Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Predicting Scores for Scottie Scheffler & Top Stars
Coming into Round 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the odds were literally stacked against the International Team, so captain Trevor Immelman decided to send in his two most-decorated players (Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama) to start things off at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unfortunately, that...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1
It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
Bleacher Report
Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Team USA Takes Commanding Lead on Thursday
Team USA is out to an early lead over the international squad after the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup. The Americans won four of the five matches to carry a lead of 4-1 into Friday's action. 2022 Presidents Cup Foursome Results. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Adam Scott/Hideki...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - International captain Trevor Immelman said on Tuesday he asked the PGA Tour why Louis Oosthuizen, who resigned his membership before it became known that he joined LIV Golf, could not be part of his squad for this week's Presidents Cup.
Bleacher Report
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s all-time twist ending, Bryson DeChambeau’s embarrassing injury and the one way Team USA could lose the Presidents Cup
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we never realized how dangerous golf was until this year. First, there was that Australian pro who sliced his hand open trying to move a stake. Then Jordan Spieth nearly fell off a cliff at Pebble Beach. And now Bryson DeChambeau nearly got decapitated by a gallery rope.
SkySports
LIV players urge official rankings chairman to grant points for competitors on Saudi-backed series
All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago over the weekend sent a joint letter to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series. The letter, dated September 16 and shared by LIV Golf...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
Photos: 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club
The 2022 Presidents Cup is officially underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The biennial event pits 12 United States golfers against a team of 12 international golfers (except Europe) in a four-day match play quest for the cup. This year, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
