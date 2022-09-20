ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CBS San Francisco

Twitter set to depose Elon Musk next week as October trial looms

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's lawyers are set to question Elon Musk in a deposition that could last up to three day starting Sept. 26 as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing Tuesday.The company's lawyers will also depose Musk lieutenant Jared Birchall and lawyer Alex Spiro in the coming days, Tuesday filings show. News of the deposition plans comes as Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be deposed Tuesday by lawyers for the company and Musk.The new depositions are the latest sign that the legal battle between Musk and...
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
HAWAII STATE
DELCO.Today

Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland at a 2021 press conference.Image via Media NewsGroup. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
CHESTER, PA
CBS News

Trump sued by New York attorney general

New York Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, his company and three of his children. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reported on the lawsuit. Then, David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, joined John Dickerson to discuss the case.
POTUS
POLITICO

People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump stands accused of widespread financial fraud — inflating his assets by billions of dollars — in a lawsuit brought against the former president, his children, and his company by state Attorney General Tish James. Here’s how brazen it was, according to James: Trump claimed that his...
POTUS

