Twitter set to depose Elon Musk next week as October trial looms
SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's lawyers are set to question Elon Musk in a deposition that could last up to three day starting Sept. 26 as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing Tuesday.The company's lawyers will also depose Musk lieutenant Jared Birchall and lawyer Alex Spiro in the coming days, Tuesday filings show. News of the deposition plans comes as Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be deposed Tuesday by lawyers for the company and Musk.The new depositions are the latest sign that the legal battle between Musk and...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
List of New Sears Closings For 2022
The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told police she was threatened by a Black bird-watcher in New York City's Central Park has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer Franklin Templeton of illegally firing her and portraying her as racist. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District...
Elon Musk, In Response To Emerald-Mine Claim, Calls Former US Labor Secretary 'Idiot And A Liar'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Berkley professor Robert Reich after the latter suggested that the entrepreneur came from an emerald-mine owning family. What Happened: Musk called Reich, a former Secretary of Labor an “idiot and a liar” on Twitter on Tuesday. In the same...
Read the highlights of the new lawsuit against Donald Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James
A bombshell lawsuit against former President Donald Trump contains a head-spinning amount of detail about real estate, loans and other financial arrangements that New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges were elements of a wide-ranging fraud. The properties are located in New York, Chicago, Washington, and Scotland. James claims that...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland at a 2021 press conference.Image via Media NewsGroup. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Trump sued by New York attorney general
New York Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, his company and three of his children. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reported on the lawsuit. Then, David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, joined John Dickerson to discuss the case.
People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump
Donald Trump stands accused of widespread financial fraud — inflating his assets by billions of dollars — in a lawsuit brought against the former president, his children, and his company by state Attorney General Tish James. Here’s how brazen it was, according to James: Trump claimed that his...
