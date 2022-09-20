SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's lawyers are set to question Elon Musk in a deposition that could last up to three day starting Sept. 26 as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing Tuesday.The company's lawyers will also depose Musk lieutenant Jared Birchall and lawyer Alex Spiro in the coming days, Tuesday filings show. News of the deposition plans comes as Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be deposed Tuesday by lawyers for the company and Musk.The new depositions are the latest sign that the legal battle between Musk and...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO