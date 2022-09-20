This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.

