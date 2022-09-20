Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
A sickeningly overstuffed horror comedy throws the kitchen sink at the streaming Top 10
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
An unsuccessfully successful horror reinvention shows teeth on streaming
You may be wondering about the oxymoronic title, but it makes total sense when you consider the context, reactions, and reception to recent theatrical debutant The Invitation. Director Jessica M. Thompson’s reinvention of the Dracula mythos isn’t a bomb, having earned upwards of $30 million at the box office already on a budget reported to be hovering around the $10 million mark. In fact, it even debuted at number one in the United States, albeit with the caveat of a $6.8 million haul giving it the distinction of scoring the lowest-grossing debut for a chart-topping film in 15 months.
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
How Esther Keyes Became a Handmaid in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Esther Keyes was once the 14-year-old wife of a Gilead Commander; find out how she gained the position of a handmaid.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
A grisly body horror births a deadly doppelganger on the streaming ranks
It speaks volumes about the acclaim to have greeted director Hanna Bergholm’s Hatching that the maestro of body horror himself David Cronenberg returned to his most iconic medium with Crimes of the Future, and yet it’s the unsung Finnish effort that’s been labeled as the best the genre has offered so far this year.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
What's It Really Like to Work in the 'Conjuring' House? Watch the Caretaker's Terrifying TikToks
While it's every horror fan's dream to spend the night in a haunted house, they may think twice about actually living in one. Madison Heinzen currently works at the Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring franchise and uses her growing TikTok account to show off her daily routine on the spooky property.
New Smile Featurette Teases Director’s Vision For The Horror Film
Paramount Pictures’ Smile hits theaters next week, and a new featurette talks about writer/director Parker Finn’s vision for the horror film. Paramount released the video on Wednesday and you can check it out below, with Finn talking about his philosophy regarding horror and stars Sophie Bacon and Kal Penn praising the script.
Goodnight Mommy review – Naomi Watts can’t save tepid horror remake
There’s an overwhelming lack of necessity to Amazon’s existentially pointless remake of the sleek Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy, a film that melted its chilly atmosphere with an overheated and overfamiliar last act twist. Without the fine, frightening direction of aunt-nephew duo Veronika Fran and Severin Fiala, we’re left with very little, a slick but soulless little movie that should appease neither fans of the original nor newcomers.
"The Mystery Spot" star Lisa Wilcox joins us!
Horror ICON Lisa Wilcox ("Nightmare on Elm Street") has a new movie coming out! Here's the description...a number of lost souls find refuge in a small motel in the middle of nowhere, its only distinguishing characteristic being the ruins of an old Mystery Spot—a long-dead roadside attraction with strange metaphysical powers...sounds spooky, right! Lisa joins Cody to tell us more about the movie!
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
Amazon Studios Strike Three-Year First-Look Film Deal With Safehouse Pictures
Amazon Studios has closed a three-year first look film deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures. Founded by Harold and Tunnell in 2005, Safehouse Pictures is producing the sci-fi thriller Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, for Netflix, and is currently in production on Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse series, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The company’s past credits include Spinning Out, Underground, My Blind Brother and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Harold most recently wrote and exec produced Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ and co-wrote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash,...
Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service
Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
'The Devil's Hour' Trailer: Peter Capaldi Claims He's a Time Traveler in New Thriller
Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is presumably set to play another time-master role in Prime Video's upcoming drama-thriller series, The Devil's Hour, where the actor's murder-obsessed character, Gideon, claims to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller. Scheduled to premiere on October 28, the forthcoming series plays on the concept of the so-called "Devil's Hour," or when someone awakens at the hour between 03:00 am and 04:00 am and experiences unexplainably odd occurrences.
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
