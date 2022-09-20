ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Gene Simmons
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Popculture

Adam Sandler Reveals New Lifestyle Change After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Lawsuits#Goldmine#Paul Lsb Stanley
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres protégée Greyson Chance rips ‘manipulative’ comedian

Ellen DeGeneres’ former protégée, Greyson Chance, claims he’s “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her.”. In a bombshell Rolling Stone interview published Thursday, the Oklahoma native, now 25, reflected on his life and career after a viral video of him performing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” in front of his schoolmates landed him on DeGeneres’ now-defunct talk show in May 2010 when he was just 12 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs

A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy