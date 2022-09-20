Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Peel Dream Magazine – “Hiding Out”
In a couple weeks, Peel Dream Magazine are releasing a new full-length album, Pad, the follow-up to the Brooklyn band’s excellent 2020 album Agitprop Alterna. We’ve heard “Pictionary” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with one more, the dreamy and alluring “Hiding Out,” which comes with a video of the band trying to surf at the beach. Peel Dream Magazine are also announcing a tour for the fall, opening up for Beach Fossils on select dates. Here’s what the band’s Joseph Stevens had to say about the video for the track:
Stereogum
Magdalena Bay – “Unconditional”
Last year, the Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their much-acclaimed debut album Mercurial World. Next month, they’ll release a deluxe edition of that album that’ll feature a bunch of unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted “All You Do,” the first of those deluxe-edition singles. Today, Magdalena Bay have also shared the squelchy stop-start pop song “Unconditional.” In a press release, the band describes “Unconditional” as the “weird little cousin” of their Mercurial World single “Secrets (Your Fire),” and they say that the “Unconditional” video is their “dream birthday party.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Miss Grit – “Like You”
Miss Grit, the project led by Margaret Sohn, has released two EPs over the past few years, 2019’s Talk Talk and 2021’s Impostor. Today, they’re putting out a new single, “Like You,” over at their new home of Mute Records. ““Mute is one of the labels I put on a pedestal in my mind, so the fact I was even on their radar was really flattering,” Sohn said in a statement. “And then to think they believed in my music enough to want to work together made me so happy.”
Stereogum
Circuit des Yeux- “Double Dare” (Bauhaus Cover)
Last year, Haley Fohr returned with a new Circuit Des Yeux album, -io. Last month, she released a cover of Bauhas’ “Double Dare” that was exclusive to the streaming service Qobuz, but today it’s gone wide for all to hear. “‘Double Dare’ is a song filled with immense power,” Fohr said in a statement. “Listening to it helps decimate my fear.” She continued:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Wet Leg – “Daisy” (Ashnikko Cover)
Since releasing their debut album earlier this year, Wet Leg have covered the Chats and Steve Lacy, and today they’ve got another cover to add to their collection. For their new Spotify Single, the duo has covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy,” a track that appears on the singer-rapper’s 2021 mixtape Demidevil.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut New Song “Lovebomb” In Chicago
Next week Yeah Yeah Yeahs will finally grace us with a new album for the first time in nine years. After dropping early singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning,” the band continued their promotion of Cool It Down last night with an underplay at the Chicago club Metro, where they debuted another new track. “Lovebomb” is a spacey slow-build that accumulates a lot of dramatic tension along the way without ever fully exploding the way you might expect from a song with the word “bomb” in the title. Karen O’s refrain amidst the vibes: “Stars don’t fail me now.” Watch below.
Stereogum
Sloan – “Magical Thinking”
Sloan are releasing a new album, Steady, in just about a month’s time. The Canadian band has shared “Spend The Day” and “Scratch The Surface” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, the punchy “Magical Thinking. “This song lampoons...
Stereogum
City Of Caterpillar – “Paranormaladies”
The Richmond post-hardcore band City Of Caterpillar helped define the chaotic, ambitious sound of Y2K-era screamo, but they broke up in 2003, after releasing just one album. The band got back together in 2016, and next week, they’ll release Mystic Sisters, their second LP and their first in 20 years. I have heard it, and it rocks. We’ve already posted the early songs “Decider” and the title track, and now City Of Caterpillar have hit us with a third.
Stereogum
The Cold Precision And Burly Intensity Of EST Gee
In 2005, Young Jeezy dropped his debut album, Thug Motivation 101, made trap music en vogue, and gave us a startlingly maximalist take on it. He was gritty but still wildly anthemic. It was theme music for fights outside of the strip club, but it wasn’t crunk. Jeezy resembled a grizzly bear; he pounded his chest, roared, and was impenetrable. But he also inspired awe with lyrics like “I used to hit the kitchen lights, cockroaches er’where/ Now I hit the kitchen lights, there’s marble floors er’where.”
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”
Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a nightly TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!
Stereogum
Jamie xx – “KILL DEM”
New Jamie xx heat incoming! “KILL DEM” is Jamie’s first new single since April’s “LET’S DO IT AGAIN,” and it goes as hard as Jamie xx tracks are wont to do. The pulsing, rhythmically frenetic, Caribbean-tinged track was inspired by his experiences attending the Notting Hill Carnival as a teenager. It arrives ahead of a handful of US live dates this month, with some international dates to follow over the fall and winter. Hear “KILL DEM” below.
Stereogum
Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throw The First Pitch For The White Sox
Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game today. The face-painted frontman is currently touring the US with the Nameless Ghouls in support of this year’s IMPERA, but fortunately found time to stop by Guaranteed Rate Field wearing a full White Sox uniform.
Stereogum
Givēon – “Time”
Givēon has a new song, “Time,” that’s featured in the end credits for the upcoming David O. Russell movie Amsterdam. The movie’s not out for a couple more weeks, but today Givēon has shared “Time,” which was co-written by Drake, who the Long Beach R&B singer has worked with in the past.
Stereogum
FaltyDL – “God Light” (Feat. Joe Goddard) & “Berlin”
Last month, Brooklyn producer Drew Lustman announced a new FaltyDL album, A Nurse To My Patience, with the Julianna Barwick-featuring “Four Horses.” Today, he’s back with two new tracks from it: “God Light,” which features vocals from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, and “Berlin.”
