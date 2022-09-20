Margo Price

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Stereogum

Jason Isbell, Paula Cole, & John Paul White – “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost”

You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.
Stereogum

Wild Pink – “See You Better Now” (Feat. J Mascis)

Next month, Wild Pink are releasing a new album, ILYSM. Both of its singles, the title track and the Julien Baker-featuring “Hold My Hand, made our best songs of the week lists when they came out. Today, the band is sharing one last single, a rousing cut called “See You Better Now,” which boasts some guitar playing from J Mascis.
Stereogum

Julien Chang – “Snakebit”

The prodigious genre-melding pop-rocker Julien Chang has been rolling out his new album The Sale with singles including the Beach Fossils-esque “Marmalade” and the orchestral chamber-pop ballad “Time & Place.” Today he’s back with “Snakebit,” a jazz-inflected ’80s pop exercise that feels like a cross between Grizzly Bear and the 1975. It arrives with an animated video by Vaughn Taormina, which you can watch below.
Stereogum

Magdalena Bay – “Unconditional”

Last year, the Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their much-acclaimed debut album Mercurial World. Next month, they’ll release a deluxe edition of that album that’ll feature a bunch of unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted “All You Do,” the first of those deluxe-edition singles. Today, Magdalena Bay have also shared the squelchy stop-start pop song “Unconditional.” In a press release, the band describes “Unconditional” as the “weird little cousin” of their Mercurial World single “Secrets (Your Fire),” and they say that the “Unconditional” video is their “dream birthday party.” Check it out below.
Stereogum

Nilüfer Yanya – “Rid Of Me” (PJ Harvey Cover)

Back in March, English phenom Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, one of the best of the year so far. Today, she’s back with a crackling cover of PJ Harvey’s classic “Rid Of Me.” “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said in a statement. “It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” Listen below.
Louder

Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever

Back in the 90s, Johnny Cash took his music into the last stages of old age. The lesson was that you might keep your ferocity, grace and art until the very end. Joe Strummer was paying attention. He had also decided to be a man in black, a folk archetype. And so he wrote Johnny a wonderful song called The Road To Rock ’N’ Roll. Cash was confused by the proposal, but the Strummer version is excellent.
Stereogum

Björk – “Ancestress”

In about a week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Fossora. This morning, after releasing the early songs “Atopos” and “Ovule,” Björk has shared a deep and expansive new track called “Ancestress. On Instagram, Björk writes that “Ancestress” is one of two songs on Fossora that’s about her mother. She goes on to explain that “Ancestress” “is written after her worldly funeral and is probably a common musician’s reaction, the impulse of making your version of the story, later.”
