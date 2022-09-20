Read full article on original website
Margo Price Announces Upcoming Album ‘Strays’ + Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Change of Heart’ [LISTEN]
Margo Price is back with a genre-bending, boundary-pushing new album. Set for release on Jan. 13, 2023, Strays features nine new tracks, including her previous single "Been to the Mountain," which dropped in August. Her latest track "Change of Heart," out today (Sept. 20), shows off an evolved, psychedelic-tinged sound...
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Zakk Wylde says Black Sabbath’s music turned him into a "full-blown Satanist"
Zakk Wylde discusses his entry into Black Sabbath worship and compares listening to Ozzy Osbourne's band for the first time to a religious experience
Stevie Nicks Used to ‘Love Taking Care of’ Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are a close friendship outside of their work with Fleetwood Mac. Here's what Nicks said about 'taking care' of Buckingham.
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Stereogum
Jason Isbell, Paula Cole, & John Paul White – “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost”
You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.
Stereogum
Wild Pink – “See You Better Now” (Feat. J Mascis)
Next month, Wild Pink are releasing a new album, ILYSM. Both of its singles, the title track and the Julien Baker-featuring “Hold My Hand, made our best songs of the week lists when they came out. Today, the band is sharing one last single, a rousing cut called “See You Better Now,” which boasts some guitar playing from J Mascis.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Snakebit”
The prodigious genre-melding pop-rocker Julien Chang has been rolling out his new album The Sale with singles including the Beach Fossils-esque “Marmalade” and the orchestral chamber-pop ballad “Time & Place.” Today he’s back with “Snakebit,” a jazz-inflected ’80s pop exercise that feels like a cross between Grizzly Bear and the 1975. It arrives with an animated video by Vaughn Taormina, which you can watch below.
Stereogum
Magdalena Bay – “Unconditional”
Last year, the Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their much-acclaimed debut album Mercurial World. Next month, they’ll release a deluxe edition of that album that’ll feature a bunch of unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted “All You Do,” the first of those deluxe-edition singles. Today, Magdalena Bay have also shared the squelchy stop-start pop song “Unconditional.” In a press release, the band describes “Unconditional” as the “weird little cousin” of their Mercurial World single “Secrets (Your Fire),” and they say that the “Unconditional” video is their “dream birthday party.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Nilüfer Yanya – “Rid Of Me” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Back in March, English phenom Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, one of the best of the year so far. Today, she’s back with a crackling cover of PJ Harvey’s classic “Rid Of Me.” “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said in a statement. “It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” Listen below.
Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever
Back in the 90s, Johnny Cash took his music into the last stages of old age. The lesson was that you might keep your ferocity, grace and art until the very end. Joe Strummer was paying attention. He had also decided to be a man in black, a folk archetype. And so he wrote Johnny a wonderful song called The Road To Rock ’N’ Roll. Cash was confused by the proposal, but the Strummer version is excellent.
Stereogum
Björk – “Ancestress”
In about a week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Fossora. This morning, after releasing the early songs “Atopos” and “Ovule,” Björk has shared a deep and expansive new track called “Ancestress. On Instagram, Björk writes that “Ancestress” is one of two songs on Fossora that’s about her mother. She goes on to explain that “Ancestress” “is written after her worldly funeral and is probably a common musician’s reaction, the impulse of making your version of the story, later.”
Ozzy Osbourne is planning a new project to share unreleased material recorded with Taylor Hawkins
The Prince of Darkness dedicated his new album Patient Number 9 to the late Foo Fighters drummer
