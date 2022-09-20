HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events. On 9/25 is the Hawaii Geek Meet. The event is a casual, free, family-friendly grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. There, participants can wander the “geek village” at Magic Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO