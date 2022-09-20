Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
After death of a young woman, Hawaii residents highlight human rights concerns in Iran
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaii residents gather to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. On Sunday, dozens of people lined up outside of the State Capitol to show their support for the people of Iran. Protests have been spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events. On 9/25 is the Hawaii Geek Meet. The event is a casual, free, family-friendly grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. There, participants can wander the “geek village” at Magic Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
A tiny island in the Pacific is born ... but it probably won’t be around for long
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a tiny new island in the Pacific, but don’t plan your visit just yet. Scientists say it’s not expected to be around for very long. The island is the product of an eruption of the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WWII Nisei soldiers honored in special Punchbowl ceremony
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 29, 1943, Sgt. Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion died near Salerno, Italy. He was the first American of Japanese ancestry killed in combat in World War II. To mark that milestone, the Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosts a Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns
The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June 2018, Tesla’s SolarCity installed roof panels and wall chargers on Ben Kulia’s multi-unit home in Manoa. The project was supposed to save him money ― while saving the environment. But all it’s done is give him grief. To this day, the system...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together
Afternoon clouds and some showers may be possible for interior sections of the islands. “I’ve never seen erosion get to the extent that it undermined and broke off the sidewalk." Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’. Updated: 11 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several trees in Mililani destroyed in ‘senseless act’ of vandalism, city says
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said. The city said the nine young street trees were along Anania Drive. Photos showed clean cuts at the base of the young trees, suggesting that vandals...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HVO monitoring seismic swarm at Mauna Loa, but says there’s no cause for alarm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are monitoring a seismic swarm that’s ongoing beneath the summit of Mauna Loa volcano. Since 2 a.m. Friday, some 38 small earthquakes ― all magnitude 2.7 or below ― were recorded beneath the summit’s caldera region. Most of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Spacious condo with views of Diamond Head and impressive home in Mililani Town
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. You’ll revel in this rarely available, spacious 3BR / 2BA unit with more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
77-year-old diver dead after being pulled from waters off Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old male diver apparently drowned Friday in Kaneohe Bay. Lifeguards dove roughly 30 feet to recover the body of the missing diver. Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a nearby boat off Kipapa Island. According to EMS officials, the man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’
The Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosted the 17th Annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service. Hawaii residents rally, highlighting concerns for human rights in Iran following death of a young woman. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Protests are spreading following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody. Terry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds to make a gradual return
Winds may remain light through Monday morning and there may still be some afternoon clouds Monday, but light to locally moderate trade winds will gradually increase for the start of the work week and may become locally breezy by the latter part of the week. Passing clouds and showers will once again favor windward and mauka areas as the trades return.
Comments / 0