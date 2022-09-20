ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events offer support, funding for local startup community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech entrepreneur and journalist Ryan Ozawa talks about upcoming tech events. On 9/25 is the Hawaii Geek Meet. The event is a casual, free, family-friendly grassroots gathering for people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. There, participants can wander the “geek village” at Magic Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see what interesting and amazing things local groups and clubs are up to.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WWII Nisei soldiers honored in special Punchbowl ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 29, 1943, Sgt. Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion died near Salerno, Italy. He was the first American of Japanese ancestry killed in combat in World War II. To mark that milestone, the Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosts a Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

ATF uses new tool for cases involving ghost guns

The court ordered the Department of Water to perform another environmental assessment on a water main project. ‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Geek Meet, tech events bring startup community together

Afternoon clouds and some showers may be possible for interior sections of the islands. “I’ve never seen erosion get to the extent that it undermined and broke off the sidewalk." Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’. Updated: 11 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

77-year-old diver dead after being pulled from waters off Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old male diver apparently drowned Friday in Kaneohe Bay. Lifeguards dove roughly 30 feet to recover the body of the missing diver. Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a nearby boat off Kipapa Island. According to EMS officials, the man...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit. Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall. Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai. According...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds to make a gradual return

Winds may remain light through Monday morning and there may still be some afternoon clouds Monday, but light to locally moderate trade winds will gradually increase for the start of the work week and may become locally breezy by the latter part of the week. Passing clouds and showers will once again favor windward and mauka areas as the trades return.
ENVIRONMENT

