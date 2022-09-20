ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lane Gentry
2d ago

I have a question, why are we paying, in comparison, 105 dollars for 1 gram of cannabis desolate concentrate and the same exact product cost 20 to 25 dollars in California and Colorado.

6
Julie Vines
2d ago

It's a joke! The prices are so outrageous . They have the prices so high you can't get very little. Us disable people can't afford paying doctor fee's and maybe one product. They need to quit ripping people off.

3
Jennifer Battle
2d ago

The experts would be the individuals that have consumed it for decades. It does wonders for you eyesight and for anxiety and bad nerves it's a game changer.The best cure for Asthma .....it will simply vanish .

3
