Queens, NY

Everyone loves the classy, 'boozy but subdued' celebration by the Mets after their postseason berth

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets clinched a playoff berth Monday night, earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

New York defeated the Milwaukee Brewers behind a marvelous pitching performance by Max Scherzer, who earned the 200th victory of his MLB career. He had a perfect game through six innings, but his bid ended there because it was his first game back from injury.

It is no small accomplishment for the Mets to make the postseason, and nobody would have blamed them for celebration. Mets owner Steve Cohen, however, described the events as “modest” and that there will be far bigger celebrations when the moment calls for it.

Mets infielder Francisco Lindor said it was a “classy” celebration, per The Athletic’s Will Sammon. Watch how Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach exemplifies that while casually sipping a beer:

Even though this is only their tenth postseason berth in franchise history, the guys acted like they had been there before. It was all very low-key and super chilled out.

That’s because, according to Mets manager Buck Showalter, these Mets are a “mature group” that stays in the moment. It’s not the first time that Showalter has used that phrase to describe his team.

That maturity led the Associated Press to describe their celebration as “boozy but subdued” after the victory. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso shared the same sentiment, using the words “very subdued” and “very subtle” before flashing a cheeky grin.

John Harper described why the Mets may emphasize this point (via SNY):

“If you watched from the beginning of this 2022 season, you couldn’t have been surprised that the Mets celebrated their postseason clinching in Milwaukee on Monday night in subdued fashion — sipping champagne from elegant glassware rather than spraying it wildly from oversized bottles.

They have been the epitome of professionalism all year, after all, and an over-the-top party would have been out of character for them when so much is still at stake over these last few weeks of the season.”

Harper wasn’t the only person to notice the choice to use glassware.

New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro also noted that the champagne was “distributed civilly” in glasses. He added that the Mets will have other opportunities “to splash and spray and shower each other” if they keep winning.

Several other reporters described the scene as “subdued” as well:

