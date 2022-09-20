Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News
The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August. Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Mike Evans suspension upheld, out for the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup versus the Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans for their massive Sunday afternoon matchup against
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
What to know from Packers' Thursday injury report updates
The Green Bay Packers provided an update to Week 3’s injury report on Thursday. The team made seven changes, including six downgrades – making Friday’s final injury report all the more important ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First, the good news:...
ESPN
Without Mike Evans, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in trouble against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?
NEW ORLEANS -- While Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have stated receiver Mike Evans’ involvement in Sunday’s skirmish against the New Orleans Saints helped galvanize the team, his one-game suspension means he won’t be available against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Bucs’ home opener Sunday.
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball. The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and...
Packers: Grades for Week 2 performance in win vs. Bears
Packers offense: B- It was all about Aaron Jones on Sunday night. He dominated the Bears’ defense with 170 total yards and two touchdowns. Whether on the ground or as a receiver, Chicago couldn’t stop him. The Packers found the end zone three times, two from the arm...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Yardbarker
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
