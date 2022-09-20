ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News

The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August. Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers missing top four WRs at practice

The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy