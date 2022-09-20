Read full article on original website
Norma Jean Hawkins
Norma Jean Hawkins, 89 of Owaneco, passed away at 1:51a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on May 15, 1933 in Elgin, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Block) Blietz. She married John William Hawkins on January 28, 1956 in South Elgin, Illinois and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2013. Norma and her husband operated Red Gate Kennel where they raised many dogs including Collies, Welsh Corgis, and Jack Russell Terriers. She enjoyed working puzzles. More than anything, Norma loved spending time at her rural home, caring for her property and animals.
David Lee Samson
David Lee Samson, 71, of Taylorville, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center. David was born July 18, 1951, in Taylorville, the son of Lynn W. and Lena M. (Luttrell) Samson. He worked for many years at Alma Plastics. David enjoyed family gatherings, and he looked forward to every minute spent with family.
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE 8:58 P.M.: A short time after 7 P.M., Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of two students are not life threatening. Brown announced on Twitter two CAM High School students were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon. Brown tweeted tonight one student will be undergoing surgery to have a rod placed […]
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Vote set for Mattoon dispensary proposal
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city. A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open […]
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
ATV Accident In Bond County
An ATV accident in Bond County injured a man Friday morning. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 10:52 a.m. of the incident at 1847 Jaketown Road near Donnellson. A sheriff’s department officer said the injured man is 72 years old, but did not identify him. It was...
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October
The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
One Seriously Hurt In I-55 Crash In Montgomery County
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on northbound 55 near mile marker 75. One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cleanup and investigation forced the shutdown of northbound 55...
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
Pritzker appoints new ISBE chair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has a new leader. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he appointed Dr. Steven Isoye to serve as the chair of ISBE. “The leadership team at Illinois State Board of Education spends each day working to provide a high-quality educational experience for every student in Illinois, […]
City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
ISP Investigating Crash In Montgomery County; Central A&M Also Dealing With Student Crash
Regional Radio News has learned of a serious crash that took place on Interstate 55 near Milepost 75 in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon at around 1:04 PM. ISP District 9 and 18 responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash. One person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries and traffic was diverted for a while off at milepost 72.
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
