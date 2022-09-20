ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Comments / 2

ems1.com

With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service

SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
ems1.com

Mich. EMS agency closes after 60 years in service

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. — After 60 years of service, Pickford EMS completed its last shift, WPBN/WGTU reported. As of Monday morning, Kinross EMS, which is about 15 minutes away, began responding to calls in Pickford. In a letter posted on the Pickford Fire & EMS Facebook page, Chief Jim...
MICHIGAN STATE
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stolen vehicle was found burning early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington. Firefighters say they found a Toyota Highlander fully engulfed in flames around 1:51 a.m. Crews say no one was inside at the time and the car was towed away. The fire is...
BURLINGTON, VT
ems1.com

AMR closure: a bellwether of things to come?

GMR’s Brian Henricksen joins Rob Lawrence for a frank discussion on operational deficits — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
mynbc5.com

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
RUTLAND, VT
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WCAX

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital

Police arrested a man who they say fired shots during a fight in Derby Line. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip. The Vermont building at the fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings in over a million dollars in revenue.
ESSEX, VT

