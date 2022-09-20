Read full article on original website
ems1.com
With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service
SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
ems1.com
Struggling to survive, Pa. ambulance service asks communities for help
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic showed Doug Dick just how dedicated his ambulance crews are, but they are still stretched too thin. "Now we're trying to fight to survive," he said of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute in Pine Township. Dick, who founded the company in...
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
ems1.com
Mich. EMS agency closes after 60 years in service
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. — After 60 years of service, Pickford EMS completed its last shift, WPBN/WGTU reported. As of Monday morning, Kinross EMS, which is about 15 minutes away, began responding to calls in Pickford. In a letter posted on the Pickford Fire & EMS Facebook page, Chief Jim...
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
informnny.com
CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County
LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
North Country teen missing; last seen leaving his home Wednesday
Le Ray, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday leaving his home in Jefferson County. Jayvious N. Marsh, 15, of Le Ray, was last seen around 4 p.m when he left his home on Route 11, according to a news release from State Police.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stolen vehicle was found burning early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington. Firefighters say they found a Toyota Highlander fully engulfed in flames around 1:51 a.m. Crews say no one was inside at the time and the car was towed away. The fire is...
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
ems1.com
AMR closure: a bellwether of things to come?
GMR’s Brian Henricksen joins Rob Lawrence for a frank discussion on operational deficits — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Lake Placid Teens Escape School, Steal Car and Damage 2 Police Cars!
Kids will be kids, right? That's what people say when a child, pre-teen or even teenager does something they probably shouldn't have done but it's all part of growing up. This usually comes with staying out past curfew, writing on a wall with crayon or watching TikTok when mom and dad said no.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
WRGB
SPCA looking for owner of abandoned dog found in Washington County
Kingsbury, NY (WRGB) — The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA has named the dog which is a Saint Bernard "Baloo." On Saturday September 17th, Baloo was found tied...
Rutland woman hospitalized after Route 7 crash
A Rutland woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US Route 7.
WCAX
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police arrested a man who they say fired shots during a fight in Derby Line. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip. The Vermont building at the fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings in over a million dollars in revenue.
