Man charged with assault after punching Ohio medic several times
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony assault on a paramedic during a 911 call, WKBN 27 reported. AMR paramedics responded to reports of a possible overdose. At the scene, Billy Jarrett, 58, requested to be taken to the hospital. As the crew...
With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service
SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
On the ground in Puerto Rico with Maryland’s Task Force 1
What to expect as task forces deploy to hurricane ravaged areas — FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces have been activated to aid citizens in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday as a Category 1 storm. The storm dumped nearly30 inches of rain in 72 hours in some parts of the country after making landfall at the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon.
AMR closure: a bellwether of things to come?
GMR’s Brian Henricksen joins Rob Lawrence for a frank discussion on operational deficits — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
Struggling to survive, Pa. ambulance service asks communities for help
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic showed Doug Dick just how dedicated his ambulance crews are, but they are still stretched too thin. "Now we're trying to fight to survive," he said of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute in Pine Township. Dick, who founded the company in...
Wis. governor touts $31M in grants to EMS across state
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, where he met with EMS/firefighters at the Chippewa Falls fire station, and shared news that the department will receive more than $90,000 in federal dollars. "No one should be calling for an ambulance and wondering if...
W.Va. settles opioid lawsuits with Walmart, CVS for $147.5M
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — West Virginia has reached a settlement of $147.5 million with Walmart and CVS in opioid lawsuits. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a live stream briefing. The lawsuits alleged the pharmacies "failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser...
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
