What to expect as task forces deploy to hurricane ravaged areas — FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces have been activated to aid citizens in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday as a Category 1 storm. The storm dumped nearly30 inches of rain in 72 hours in some parts of the country after making landfall at the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO