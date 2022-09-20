As Vote Looms, State-Conducted Survey of Public Employees Shows Strong Opposition to Closing Defined-Benefit Retirement Plan

Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Health and Human Services announces grants for providers to expand in-home and community care services for people with disabilities
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Health and Human Services agency is offering more than $2 million in provider development grants to entities that want to develop or expand in-home and community-based (HCBS) services that enable North Dakotans with disabilities to live more independently in the community.
