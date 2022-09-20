Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have an Under-the-Radar Calder Candidate in Reichel
When thinking about potential Calder Trophy candidates for 2022-23, Lukas Reichel might not be the first name that comes to a lot of people’s minds. Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2020 first-round pick, is one of their best prospects in years, but he’s far from a finished product. There’s also no guarantee he’ll begin the season with Chicago.
The Hockey Writers
Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal
During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Should Consider These 3 Remaining Free Agents
The 2022 Rookie Showcase wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, thus ending our first look at some of the young stars of tomorrow in Pacific Division hockey. The Anaheim Ducks featured the likes of forwards Mason McTavish, Jacob Perrault, and Brayden Tracey over the weekend among others. The trio should all be locks to make the jump to the NHL this season. The team has already shored up on skill this offseason, with the additions of John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome.
Why Dylan Larkin was confused the first time he got a call from Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde
TRAVERSE CITY — Nicknames in hockey tend to revolve around a player's proper name, but every now and then, a unique one comes along. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (called "Larks" by teammates) laughed Thursday after the first day of training camp when asked if he knew why new head coach Derek Lalonde goes by "Newsy," admitting to an awkward interaction.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ Training Camp Media Day
The Columbus Blue Jackets held their annual Media Day at Nationwide Arena on Monday. This year, President of Hockey Operations John Davidson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen and Head Coach Brad Larsen all spoke to the media in advance of a highly anticipated training camp. Here are our three takeaways from the...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
5 Golden Knights Standouts From 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
With the NHL’s training camp opening on Sept. 21, six of the league’s Western Conference teams sent their best rookies to play each other in San Jose last weekend in preparation for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights,...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Top 10 Prospects For 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken have already started building a decent prospect pool through not just the draft, but free agency as well. While the majority of these prospects will not play in the NHL this season, it is important for the health of this organization that they keep building for the future. If Seattle has any plans of becoming a powerhouse like the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning, developing prospects will be a key component in their path to becoming one of the league’s best.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 10 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
For the purpose of this piece, I am leaving players with rookie eligibility off of this list. The top 10 breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season will include players who have shown promise and have been building up to becoming much better players. With many or all of them...
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers: 4 Major Questions Heading Into 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is going to be one of high pressure for the Edmonton Oilers. After a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the Western Conference Final, they are expected to do just as well in the coming year, if not better. Working in their favor is the fact that general manager Ken Holland had himself a very solid offseason, locking up a starting goaltender in Jack Campbell while also bringing back players such as Evander Kane and Brett Kulak on team-friendly deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s...
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23
The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Horvat, Klimovich & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are interested in adding a right-shot defenceman and Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Ethan Bear might be of interest. Meanwhile, an update on Bo Horvat’s contract negotiations. Addtionally, the Canucks wrapped up their Young Stars tournament on Monday, and Danila Klimovich stood out.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Subban, Chara, Yandle, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Stars
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the news starts with three big retirement announcements. P.K. Subban, Keith Yandle, and Zdeno Chara have decided to call it a career. Meanwhile, there’s injury news coming out of Toronto as a couple of players will be missing time at training camp. Finally, the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers made a trade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension. Will they have...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 5 Standouts From 2022 Young Stars Tournament
The Young Stars tournament was a perfect opportunity for not just the Vancouver Canucks, but also their fans to see exactly what the organization’s prospect pool looks like. They were not disappointed as the Canucks walked away from the tournament going 2-1 with victories over the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. While most of the attention at these tournaments is usually focused on draft picks, this year was different as the stars for Vancouver came mostly in the form of signed free agents. Here are five standouts from this weekend’s tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Can Maximize Tomas Hamara’s Entry-Level Contract
Lost in the hype of the Ottawa Senators’ offseason is top prospect Tomas Hamara, a potential second-pairing defender drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hamara spent important development years in the Finnish system playing for Tappara and for Czechia at international tournaments. The Finnish development system has been near the top of the international competition for many years and is a more fluid skill transition to the NHL than the Czechia pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Areas the Jets Need to Address to Get Back to the Postseason
Change is afoot in Winnipeg, and it needs to be. After missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, the new goal for the Winnipeg Jets is to make their way back to the postseason. What’s compelling about this is they will attempt this with virtually the same roster they had last season. No wait, they’re not quite as strong due to losing the services of Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny, Evgeny Svechnikov and goaltender Eric Comrie. The bad news is Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was either unable or unwilling to make any significant moves to replace them in the offseason. The good news is he hired a new head coach in Rick Bowness, that has only promised one thing…change.
Comments / 0