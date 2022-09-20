Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Clayton County area this weekend
Get outside and enjoy the beginnings of fall or catch live perforamcnes this weekend in Clayton County. To have your event featured on our community calendar, visit news.daily.com/local-events!
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Locust Grove announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Stockbridge High School, Morrow Middle School, New Hope Elementary School and Unity Grove Elementary. The funds will be utilized in programs like Outdoor Hands-on Biology, Books for the Media Center, Beta Makes Our Outdoor Classroom Better, and Watch Out Wildlife! We See You!
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Clayton News Daily
Portion Main Street in Forest Park to close 2 days for movie filming
FOREST PARK — A full road closure will be in effect for Main Street (from Phillips Drive to Ash Street) on Sept. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The road will be closed to allow crews to films scenes for an upcoming movie.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
Comments / 0