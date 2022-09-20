ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Locust Grove announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Stockbridge High School, Morrow Middle School, New Hope Elementary School and Unity Grove Elementary. The funds will be utilized in programs like Outdoor Hands-on Biology, Books for the Media Center, Beta Makes Our Outdoor Classroom Better, and Watch Out Wildlife! We See You!
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Society
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Watershed#North Georgia#Flint#Newman Wetlands Center#The Georgia Audubon
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon

The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 46

15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy