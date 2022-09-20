ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy