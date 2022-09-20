The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO