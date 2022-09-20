Read full article on original website
Related
Eeriebyss nearly ready to scare patrons
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ‘Tis the season for terror and fright — Halloween lurks in the distance, and the staff at Eeriebyss Factory of Terror are nearly ready to dish up a healthy dose of scares. Eeriebyss Factory of Terror has been at it for nine years, and along for the ride and leading the way have […]
eriereader.com
Eerie Horror Fest Continues to Scare
It's almost that time again for the Film Society of Northwest PA to throw their annual Eerie Horror Fest; a spooktacular event that pays homage to some of horror's most beloved movies and underground films. "It is four days of short and feature-length horror films submitted from all over the...
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
erienewsnow.com
WQLN PBS Celebrates Launch of Show About the Lake Erie Region
WQLN celebrated the launch of a new weekly history series about the place we call home. The series named Chronicles will dive into the past and present of all that makes the Lake Erie Region remarkable. The series will feature biographies of some prominent members of the community, as well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eriereader.com
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend
Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
thevillagerny.com
34th Annual Event, Two Weekends in October
The fall foliage is starting to look really beautiful. I know gas is bit excessive these days but don’t let that stop you from hopping in your vehicle and taking a drive to check out the areas fall colors. And hey, maybe while you’re doing that, you can drive right up to 1405 Olde Road, in Clymer, NY and stop at the Peek’ N Peak Resort from 10-5pm on either October 8-9 or October 15-16 for the 34th Annual Fall Festival. Two weekends full of fun in the foothills of Western New York!!
NYC’s First-Ever Jimmy John’s Has Opened In Brooklyn
The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
queenoftheclick.com
Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21
Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
eriereader.com
Bottoms Up for Craft Lager Fest
Lieben Sie Lager? The Volk at Lavery Brewing Company hope you do, as things figure to reach critical Maß this Saturday at their Sixth Annual Craft Lager Fest. An Oktoberfest in all but name, the Bavarian-themed event promises plenty of Teutonically-inspired brews, foods, and costumes (e.g. co-owner and founder Jason Lavery in lederhosen). From noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, sample drafts will rush forth like the blue Danube from the following breweries:
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 22-29
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following backlash from fans, Method Man joins Wu-Tang Clan for stop on NY State of Mind tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wu-Tang fans who recently attended the NY State of Mind tour concert in Newark, N.J., got a bit of a surprise — Method Man and Redman got in on the action with a special appearance, according to Complex. The duo reportedly performed “Da Rockwilder” from...
bkreader.com
No, Sugar Hill is Not Closing, Owners Of Bed-Stuy’s Iconic Club Say
“We’ve been here 43 years,” says the owner’s son. “And we’re looking forward to the next 43.”. No matter what you’ve heard, Bed-Stuy institution Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal on LIVE TV
Congratulations to PIX11’s Michelle Ross! She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: she said yes. Watch the moment Robert Tilearcio Jr. popped the question.
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
Telfar x Rainbow Online Bag Drop: Everything You Need To Know
Are you wondering what’s at the end of a rainbow? It’s clearly a Telfar bag. On Sept. 11, Telfar partnered with Rainbow and held a major in-person release of their bags in every color and size at the Fulton Street …
Woman shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 9-21-28-30-52 + 10. The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue...
Comments / 1