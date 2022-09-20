ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller

A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
TAMAQUA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WBRE

Stroud Township Junior Firefighter Division

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in the Poconos have the opportunity to train as a firefighter, thanks to one local volunteer fire department’s program. Igniting the flame for recruiting firefighters is a huge battle for fire departments across the country. At the Monroe County, Firemen’s Association Training Facility in Stroudsburg teens are suiting […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Ritchie Valens
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#The Buddy Holly Story#Will Rock#The F M Kirby Center
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
LehighValleyLive.com

Fetterman’s act as a working-class Pennsylvanian doesn’t match reality | Opinion

In recent years, Americans have heard some new theories about the world from progressive activists and academics. First, that “your truth” is what matters, not the truth; you can be whoever you say you are. Second, that there is no need to debate “the other side” or confront its ideas. And third, that using the language of the oppressed — no matter how privileged you are yourself — means that you don’t need to listen or think about what would really help people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy