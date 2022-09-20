Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Related
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
Times News
St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller
A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
Pa. casino fined after kids ages 11 and 13 gambled, state says
Children and teens — ranging from 11 to 18 years old — were found gambling on the gaming floor of Mount Airy Casino Resort, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board approved Wednesday a consent agreement during its public meeting, resulting in a $160,000 fine for...
Stroud Township Junior Firefighter Division
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in the Poconos have the opportunity to train as a firefighter, thanks to one local volunteer fire department’s program. Igniting the flame for recruiting firefighters is a huge battle for fire departments across the country. At the Monroe County, Firemen’s Association Training Facility in Stroudsburg teens are suiting […]
RELATED PEOPLE
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Pennsylvania casino fined for allowing children ages 11, 13 to gamble
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A casino is facing $160,000 in fines for allowing children to gamble on multiple occasions. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the fines against the operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in a news release, saying that on three separate instances, people under 21 were given access to the casino floor and allowed to gamble.
Wolf announces $297,000 in new funding for IBEW apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy. “Investing
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for mall burglary suspect in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — Police from two municipalities searched a large area of South Wilkes-Barre for several hours Thursday morning for a suspe
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames roared several stories high as fire ripped through the Gray Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township near Stroudsburg. "One to 10; this was a 10 cause it was fully involved. Obviously, you have vehicles inside full...
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
The state is holding 32 million unclaimed properties. Here’s how to see if you have money to claim, plus how well the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer is doing with returns.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fetterman’s act as a working-class Pennsylvanian doesn’t match reality | Opinion
In recent years, Americans have heard some new theories about the world from progressive activists and academics. First, that “your truth” is what matters, not the truth; you can be whoever you say you are. Second, that there is no need to debate “the other side” or confront its ideas. And third, that using the language of the oppressed — no matter how privileged you are yourself — means that you don’t need to listen or think about what would really help people.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
Comments / 0