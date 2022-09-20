Read full article on original website
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Alibaba pledges $1 billion to cloud computing customers to reignite growth
Alibaba said it will invest $1 billion over the next three fiscal years to support its cloud computing customers as the Chinese e-commerce giant looks to reignite growth after a historical slowdown. The investment consists of "financial and non-financial incentives, such as funding, rebates and go-to-market initiatives," Alibaba said. While...
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Buying $10,000 in shares of Amazon when it debuted 25 years ago would have made you wildly rich.
Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service
Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
India proposes to regulate internet communication services
The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon
Oracle is taking cloud business from Amazon.
Uber Claims Lapsus$ Group Behind Cybersecurity Breach
The ride-hailing company said a hacker linked to the Lapsus$ group was responsible for last week's attack. On Monday, Uber announced that the hacker behind the cyberattack that occurred last week is affiliated with the notorious Lapsus$ hacking group. Security officials with the ride-hailing company described the cyberattack as a major data breach that impacted Uber's internal communications system, which had to be temporarily shut down.
NFT Marketplace TravelX Launches With Tickets From Low-Cost Argentinian Airline Flybondi
TravelX, a marketplace for tokenized travel products, went live on Wednesday with the offering of inventory of the low-cost Argentine airline Flybondi. The platform currently offers 2.5 million tickets, which are tokenized when purchased and converted into NFTs called NFTickets, TravelX Chief Blockchain Officer Facundo Martin Diaz told CoinDesk. After...
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
Imperial College to shut joint research ventures with Chinese defence firms
Imperial College will shut down two major research centres sponsored by Chinese aerospace and defence companies amid a crackdown on academic collaborations with China, the Guardian has learned. The Avic Centre for Structural Design and Manufacturing is a long-running partnership with China’s leading civilian and military aviation supplier, which has...
Security is a data problem
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Snowflake thinks its data lake technology is ideal for cybersecurity applications, the U.K. vows to take a much closer look at competitiveness in cloud computing, and this week in enterprise moves. Security enters the data age. Cybersecurity might be a bit late...
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
