Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
AMD crashes Nvidia RTX 4000 launch party with RDNA 3 GPU announcement
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are going to be launched on November 3, we’ve just heard on Twitter. Team Red’s Scott Herkelman, who is Senior VP & General Manger for Graphics at AMD, tweeted to let us know the date, and that more details on these next-gen RX 7000 GPUs will be coming soon.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Is Hosting a Surface Event on October 12, 2022
If you're a fan of Microsoft's Surface devices, make sure you're free on October 12, 2022. The company has confirmed that it's going to host an event about its product range on the date, albeit it has kept quiet about what, exactly, it's going to announce. A New Surface Event...
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture
Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
TechSpot
AMD launches Mendocino APUs for entry-level notebooks: Zen 2 architecture and RDNA 2 graphics
Bottom line: AMD's new Mendocino APUs will see use in Chromebooks and entry-level Windows notebooks meant for everyday users. While they won't break any performance records, they should provide above-average battery life as they barely sip any power. AMD has detailed its first Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor lineup codenamed...
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?
Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
NFL・
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
Engadget
Windows 11 adds support for Auto HDR, VRR in windowed games
The Windows 11 2022 update is launching today, and while it's a mostly behind-the-scenes update for most PCs, gamers have a few new features to look forward to. First up, Microsoft is adding support for Auto HDR, VRR (variable refresh rates) and better latency for windowed games. Previously, those were only features you could use in full-screen mode. The change should be a boon to streamers and anyone who wants to multitask while clearing their Halo Infinite dailies.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Nvidia DLSS 3 will provide up to four times more FPS, exclusive to RTX 40 series
In a nutshell: Nvidia's new DLSS 3 technology adds DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex on top of the tried-and-tested DLSS Super Resolution to boost framerates even more. It will only work with RTX 40 series GPUs, with the cheapest currently starting at $899. The first games supporting it will arrive next month.
Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs could be more expensive than you think
Nvidia’s next-gen Lovelace GPUs, which go on sale starting from next month, could end up pricier than their recommended levels (MSRPs), if fresh chatter from the rumor mill turns out to be right (with all the usual caveats applied). YouTube leaker Moore’s Law is Dead (opens in new tab)...
TechSpot
GeForce Beyond: watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4000-series graphics cards here at 8am PT / 11am ET
Highly anticipated: After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Nvidia is finally giving its RTX 4000-series graphics cards their official unveiling today at GTC 2022. You can watch the entire GeForce Beyond livestream right here at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. Nvidia will reveal its next-generation...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz
At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
Crucial P3 NVMe SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
Digital Trends
The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner
The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
notebookcheck.net
Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make
Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
notebookcheck.net
Older NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs might get DLSS 3 support
With more than 30 titles already supported, NVIDIA DLSS 3 promises impressive performance gains of up to four times. DLSS 3 takes advantage of the optical flow accelerator, which has been available since Turing. However, this major improvement seems restricted to the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series. According to...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090: Release date, price, and specs
The flagship Ada Lovelace card is coming soon and packing serious power.
TechSpot
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 22H2 update with new Start menu, gaming, and security features
In a nutshell: Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries. It introduces several upgrades and new features to the company's most recent operating system, including an updated Start menu, better search, and a revamped File Explorer. Microsoft is also adding improved security and gaming-focused tools to the OS.
TechSpot
