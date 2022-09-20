Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Chippewa Valley junior quarterback Andrew Schuster keeps family tradition going
Clinton Township — Andrew Schuster was warming up on the sidelines before participating in Clinton Township Chippewa Valley’s practice Tuesday. It’s a big week for Chippewa Valley — 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 — and nobody knows that more than Schuster, a junior quarterback.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: West Bloomfield looking for revenge in showdown with Adams
Reqez Nance has led West Bloomfield’s offense in style this season, a reason it is averaging nearly 40 points this season. Nance and West Bloomfield – 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 – will now try to get some revenge when they play at No. 11 Rochester Adams (3-1) in an Oakland Activities Association Red Division showdown Friday night.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit boys soccer: Three teams, three individuals to watch this season
Here are three teams and three individuals to watch for this season in boys soccer:. Berkley consistently comes up when people talk about the top high school soccer teams in the state. Regardless of the amount of roster turnover it experiences each year, Berkley's consistency in success is just a...
candgnews.com
L’Anse Creuse North welcomes five to Athletic Hall of Fame
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — It was all smiles for the five honorees as they stood at the 50-yard line at halftime during Macomb L’Anse Creuse High School North’s football game against Port Huron Northern on Sept. 9. It was a long time coming for some of the athletes,...
Detroit News
Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
5. Okemos (8-0-3) 6. Troy Athens (9-2-1) 7. Plymouth Salem (9-3-0) 8. Rochester Adams (6-1-3) 11. Dearborn Fordson (10-0-1) 14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1-1) 15. Traverse City West (9-1-0) Division 2. 1. Gull Lake (12-1-0) 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1-1) 3. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-1-1) 4. Grand...
Detroit News
Trieu: Switch from QB to DE ignites Michigan target Brian Robinson's recruitment
Just over a year ago, Brian Robinson was a quarterback hoping to earn the starting nod at a new school. Today, he is one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest — and possibly the country — and is sifting through offers from major universities. Austintown Fitch...
Detroit News
Sam Piraine steps down as Detroit City FC women's coach
The offseason to-do list for Detroit City FC's women's team grew substantially Tuesday. According to a release from the club, head coach Sam Piraine informed the DCFC he will be stepping down after three seasons in the role. Piraine, who is also the technical director for Detroit City FC Youth West, said that he felt like he could not give enough to the women's team while holding both roles.
Detroit News
Pro boxer Isiah Jones killed during family dispute in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday around 6:25 p.m. on the 9300 block of Stout Street that left a 28-year-old man dead. The man was fatally shot by a relative, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The victim was Isiah Jones, a professional Detroit boxer, according to his former...
Detroit News
Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football vs. Minnesota
▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing. ▶ Records: Minnesota 3-0, 0-0 Big Ten; Michigan State 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten. ▶ Series: Michigan State leads 30-17 (Last meeting: Oct. 14, 2017 — Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
Thieves Steal Ford Mustangs, Again, From The Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Car thefts continue to plague Ford, with thieves getting away with over a dozen Mustangs last week. It’s the latest in a string of brazen larcenies that have targeted automakers in recent months. Thieves stole 12 to 15 new Mustangs around 2 a.m. on September 13, and police have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
Detroit News
EMU becoming Power Five pain, and it cost a coach his job: 'It does steal some of the joy'
Ypsilanti — Back in early 2015, Eastern Michigan canceled the final two games of a football series with Michigan State for a couple of reasons. One big benefit was money. It eventually traded the two-for-one series with MSU for two away games with Missouri, giving EMU more guaranteed cash. But the other reason was more notable. Then-athletic director Heather Lyke candidly told The Detroit News during a wide-ranging conversation in her office overlooking Rynearson Stadium that the university was concerned about its players suffering injuries against MSU.
