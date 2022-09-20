ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Detroit News high school picks: West Bloomfield looking for revenge in showdown with Adams

Reqez Nance has led West Bloomfield’s offense in style this season, a reason it is averaging nearly 40 points this season. Nance and West Bloomfield – 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 – will now try to get some revenge when they play at No. 11 Rochester Adams (3-1) in an Oakland Activities Association Red Division showdown Friday night.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit News

Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

5. Okemos (8-0-3) 6. Troy Athens (9-2-1) 7. Plymouth Salem (9-3-0) 8. Rochester Adams (6-1-3) 11. Dearborn Fordson (10-0-1) 14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1-1) 15. Traverse City West (9-1-0) Division 2. 1. Gull Lake (12-1-0) 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1-1) 3. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-1-1) 4. Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sam Piraine steps down as Detroit City FC women's coach

The offseason to-do list for Detroit City FC's women's team grew substantially Tuesday. According to a release from the club, head coach Sam Piraine informed the DCFC he will be stepping down after three seasons in the role. Piraine, who is also the technical director for Detroit City FC Youth West, said that he felt like he could not give enough to the women's team while holding both roles.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pro boxer Isiah Jones killed during family dispute in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday around 6:25 p.m. on the 9300 block of Stout Street that left a 28-year-old man dead. The man was fatally shot by a relative, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The victim was Isiah Jones, a professional Detroit boxer, according to his former...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Metro Detroit#Relays
Detroit News

Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football vs. Minnesota

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing. ▶ Records: Minnesota 3-0, 0-0 Big Ten; Michigan State 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten. ▶ Series: Michigan State leads 30-17 (Last meeting: Oct. 14, 2017 — Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27) Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

EMU becoming Power Five pain, and it cost a coach his job: 'It does steal some of the joy'

Ypsilanti — Back in early 2015, Eastern Michigan canceled the final two games of a football series with Michigan State for a couple of reasons. One big benefit was money. It eventually traded the two-for-one series with MSU for two away games with Missouri, giving EMU more guaranteed cash. But the other reason was more notable. Then-athletic director Heather Lyke candidly told The Detroit News during a wide-ranging conversation in her office overlooking Rynearson Stadium that the university was concerned about its players suffering injuries against MSU.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy