ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Whitehouse, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Sports
Whitehouse, TX
Football
247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State at Oklahoma

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
NORMAN, OK
College Football HQ

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Week 4

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be back and in uniform for the Longhorns' Week 4 games at Texas Tech on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said. Ewers' return comes two weeks after he suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in a 1-point loss to No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not say ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Houston
247Sports

Arizona State coaching candidates: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham lead top possibilities to replace Herm Edwards

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Mvp#American Football#East Texas Native Nfl#Replaying Graphic Injury#Tx#Texas Tech Lb#The Kansas City Chiefs#Texas Tech Red Raider#Red Raiders#Fansided#Raider Nation#Wolf Pack Nation
The Associated Press

Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
LUBBOCK, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy