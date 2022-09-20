Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy Has 'Impressed' Steve Sarkisian Ahead of Matchup vs. Texas Tech
Maalik Murphy will travel with the Texas Longhorns for the team's first road game of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a positive step for Murphy's development at the position.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football preview, prediction
A pair of old conference rivals meet up in Norman as No. 6 Oklahoma hosts Kansas State in the Big 12 opener in college football's Week 4 game on Saturday. Oklahoma comes in a perfect 3-0 following a statement rout over rival Nebraska, while K-State started off 2-0 with a big win over Missouri but a ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bet On It: Kansas State at Oklahoma
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
Three keys to victory for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State
After sprinting through their non-conference schedule relatively easily, 2022 Oklahoma Sooners set its sights squarely on ascending to the top of the Big 12. The climb starts on Saturday with a home game against a Kansas State team that’s been far from kind to Oklahoma in the past few years.
College Football HQ
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Week 4
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be back and in uniform for the Longhorns' Week 4 games at Texas Tech on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said. Ewers' return comes two weeks after he suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in a 1-point loss to No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not say ...
Five interesting facts ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech in Week 4
No. 22 Texas is preparing to face Texas Tech in Lubbock for their first road game of the season in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Suit Up Against Red Raiders on Saturday
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will travel with the team to Lubbock on Saturday as the Longhorns face the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 4
Texas hopes to take advantage of Texas Tech’s defense if the Horns want to win their Big 12 Season opener in Week 4
Arizona State coaching candidates: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham lead top possibilities to replace Herm Edwards
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baylor Up In Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
The Bears are 2-1 and going into this Saturday's game with Iowa State chasing just two teams in the power rankings.
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win
No. 22 Texas will travel to Lubbock for their first away game of the season to face Texas Tech in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0