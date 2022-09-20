Relegation watch: Israel-Premier Tech drift further from safety

Israel-Premier Tech leader Dylan Teuns at the recent GP de Wallonie

The latest standings update in the UCI WorldTour relegation battle has seen Israel-Premier Tech drop further away from survival as several teams strengthened their status with a haul of points in recent races: the Tour de Luxembourg, Tour of Slovakia, Giro della Toscana, Coppa Sabatini, GP de Wallonie, Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen, Primus Classic, Gooikse Pijl and GP d'Isbergues.

The Israeli squad has struggled all season but since the last update on September 13, they now lie 1,597.17 points away from the sought-after 18th spot in the UCI team rankings.

