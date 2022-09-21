ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral

By Katie Kindelan
 3 days ago

Britain's royal family released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, following her private burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The photo, shared on the royal family's social media accounts, shows the queen walking through the countryside, holding a walking stick and wearing one of her trademark head scarves.

The photo was captioned with the words, "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest," from Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

Those are the same words the queen's eldest son King Charles III used at the end of his first public address following the queen's death on Sept. 8 at age 96 .

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," Charles said. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

The life of the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, was celebrated Monday with a state funeral at Westminster Abbey attended by around 2,000 dignitaries, heads of state and members of the royal family.

The queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault in a smaller committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel following her funeral.

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images - PHOTO: King Charles III and members of the royal family arrive at St. George's Chapel for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, Sept, 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Later Monday evening, Charles and other members of the royal family attended a private burial service for the queen.

Danny Lawson/Pool via AP - PHOTO: King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Elizabeth was buried next to her husband Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel, where her mother, father and sister are also buried.

The royal family's period of mourning for the queen will last until Sept. 27, when they will resume official engagements and the flags will be raised to full staff at royal residences once more.

The national period of mourning in the U.K. ended on the day of the queen's funeral, which was declared a public holiday.

Kelly Walsh
3d ago

what a beautiful ❤️ service a well deserved send off for queen 👑 elizabeth more people should be like her and set an example that she set through out her reign the world would be a much better place

Shirley Leonard
3d ago

What a great lady and leader deserved all the praise and love given to her ..she will be sorely missed ...hope King Charles can fill only a portion of her shoes

Miss V
4d ago

In respects to both Charles and His Mama Her MajestyMay Angels Sing You To Rest🌹🕯️🌹🕯️🌹🕯️🌹🕯️🌹🕯️🌹

