Las Vegas, NV

Lady Gaga set for multi-million pound deal for second Las Vegas residency

By Jack Hardwick
 2 days ago

LAST week Lady Gaga wrapped up her near sell-out Chromatica Ball world tour.

But fans won't have too long to wait until they can see her back on the stage.

Lady Gaga is deep in talks for a second Las Vegas residency Credit: Getty

The Sun can reveal the Bad Romance singer is deep in talks to return to Las Vegas for a second residency.

A source said: "For a long time Lady Gaga wasn't sure if she would ever perform again due to health problems but Chromatica has helped build her back up.

"With Britney Spears on an indefinite hiatus and Katy Perry's PLAY residency coming to an end next month, Vegas have a big pop shaped hole to fill.

"Gaga is the biggest star on the planet once more so it makes perfect sense."

While she is yet to sign on the dotted line, talks are said to be in advance stages with potential shows kicking off late 2023.

A rep for Lady Gaga has been contacted by The Sun for comment.

Gaga's debut residency Enigma + Jazz & Piano saw her take over Park Theatre from the end of 2018 until May this year.

The 52 run of shows took a staggering £70 million at the box office and was met with critical praise.

Gaga was forced to cut her final date on her Chromatica Ball in Miami short after freak lightening repeatedly hit near the stadium earlier this month.

In floods of tears, the singer posted a clip from backstage, explaining she made the tough decision to keep both her fans and her team safe.

The superstar said: "It took so much in my heart where I could perform and be healthy and I hope you know part or the reason why we didn't finish the show was because I am healthy and it's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well."

Gaga added: "We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn't because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.

"Look I know that for a really long time, I've always wanted to be like that hard core, bad b*tch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers."

Lady Gaga also ran a limited number of Jazz and Piano shows at Park MGM alongside her main Enigma show Credit: Getty
Gaga's first Las Vegas residency Enigma took £70 million at the box office Credit: Getty

