Takeaways and observations from Eagles impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles formally announced themselves to the world with a dominant 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts may have erased any doubt about his future after throwing for 333 yards on 26-of-31 passing.

Hurts opened the game connecting on his first 11 pass attempts and totaled over 300 yards in the first half, along with two rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s defense also smothered Justin Jefferson on the night, as Darius Slay held the Vikings star to under 50 yards receiving.

With the team preparing for Washington, here are takeaways and observations.

Hurts was in rare air on Monday night

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts became the 1st Eagles player to combine for 300-plus yards in a first half since Michael Vick shocked and awed Washington back in 2010.

Slay was dominant

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A dominant performance from a cornerback constantly looking for his respect.

Eagles have the most complete offense in NFL

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia does it all well, and even with just one passing touchdown, they still have the most complete offense in the NFL today.

Darius Slay and James Harden new friendship

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Iron sharpens iron, and James Harden was up close and personal for Slay’s dominant performance.

The two stars exchanged autographs afterward.

Haason Reddick coverage linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite complaints that Reddick is dropped into coverage too often, Zach Berman confirms that the SAM linebacker spent most of the night pressuring Kirk Cousins.

