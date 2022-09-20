The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO