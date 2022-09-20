ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

He’s currently on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve. Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922. Kazee played out the final year of his...
