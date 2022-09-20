Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Report: 49ers Work Out Four Veteran QBs After Trey Lance Injury
San Francisco is reportedly seeking to find an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback
For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
Steelers Re-Sign WR to Practice Squad, Release Mark Gilbert
Receiver Jaquarii Roberson is back on the Steelers' practice squad.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Is Zach Wilson the Jets’ starter when he returns? His coach provides the answer
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh gave an update on Zach Wilson, who is working his way back from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee.
NBC Sports
Titans sign CB Terrance Mitchell off Patriots practice squad
The Tennessee Titans acquired some cornerback depth from the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Terrance Mitchell has signed with the Titans from the Patriots' practice squad, his agent confirmed on Twitter. The 30-year-old defensive back signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in NFL free agency over the offseason. He...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson. The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport. Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks...
Jaguars vs. Chargers injury report: Justin Herbert still limited
For the fifth straight time, the Jacksonville Jaguars released a blank injury report. On Thursday, three days ahead of a Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars had no injuries to report. All eyes are instead on the Chargers’ report and Justin Herbert’s status. For the second...
Titans place two on IR among four roster moves
The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Wednesday, including the placement of two players on injured reserve. The team announced it has placed cornerback Chris Jackson and running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve. Both players suffered their injuries in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, and while it...
Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs, Cody Barton upgraded
The Seahawks got some good news today. Both free safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Cody Barton were upgraded from non-participants to “limited” on today’s injury report. However, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and nickelback Justin Coleman remain out. Here is the updated injury report for this week. Player...
Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday
LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
Ravens sign OLB Brandon Copeland to practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens currently don’t have many healthy players at outside linebacker. Only Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are members of the 53-man roster at the position, but on Wednesday the team added a veteran outside linebacker to their practice squad. The team announced that they’ve brought in outside...
