AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
The Spun

Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
NBC Sports

Titans sign CB Terrance Mitchell off Patriots practice squad

The Tennessee Titans acquired some cornerback depth from the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Terrance Mitchell has signed with the Titans from the Patriots' practice squad, his agent confirmed on Twitter. The 30-year-old defensive back signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in NFL free agency over the offseason. He...
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign Veteran Pass Rusher After Workout

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul according to Josina Anderson. The three-time Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Wednesday. They're signing him to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport. Pierre-Paul, 33, is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. He has 91.5 career sacks...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans place two on IR among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Wednesday, including the placement of two players on injured reserve. The team announced it has placed cornerback Chris Jackson and running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve. Both players suffered their injuries in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, and while it...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday

LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
