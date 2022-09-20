Read full article on original website
Week 4 of the 2022 college football season has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. What’s your tweet-length take ahead of Week 4 of the college football season?. North Carolina is known as a basketball state. Meanwhile, Duke, NC State, North...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Bulls left fielder Grant Witherspoon clubbed three hits and drove in two runs to extend his hit streak to twelve games while shortstop Vidal Brujan and right fielder Bligh Madris homered, however Tides second baseman Connor Norby, first baseman Tyler Nevin and center fielder Brett Phillips all went deep and combined to drive in nine runs in Norfolk’s 13-9 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain one and a half games ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thanks to the RailRiders’ 4-3 defeat to Lehigh Valley.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest has made huge gains under Dave Clawson, including tying a program record for wins and claiming an Atlantic Coast Conference division title last season. The 21st-ranked Demon Deacons now have another shot at something they haven't done: beating No. 5 Clemson. The teams meet...
Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray smashed three hits, including a game-winning extra-inning two-run home run, his International League leading thirty second longball of the year, to lead Durham to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls continue to lead the International League East Division by one and a half games with six games left to play.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Duke and Kansas are accustomed to these high-stakes showdowns, the kind that build national buzz whenever they meet or grab attention because national championship implications are riding on the outcome. Wait, it’s football season?. OK, so maybe few people are accustomed to the kind of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are looking for their first takeaway — along with their first win — and history suggests New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston could help them solve both problems on Sunday. Winston has struggled mightily throughout his career versus the Panthers. He’s...
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
ROXBORO, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion in Person County. Deputies were on the scene for hours early Wednesday morning investigating the home on Burlington Road in Roxboro, just across the street from Roseville Grocery. On Wednesday night, deputies said two people had been...
