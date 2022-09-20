I realised a lot about my relationship with my body, and the destructive behaviours that I had, when studying for my masters at the Royal College of Art – and I addressed it with the work that I made. Initially, I did lifecasting, where I made silicone moulds from different bodies to create sculptures. Unlike conventional patterns, which cater to a specific body type (usually size 6 or 8), the pieces explored a range of shapes and sizes. I was exhibiting in galleries, but putting that work – which is very relevant in the context of fashion and garment making – in a contemporary art setting wasn’t very interesting to me. It was while thinking about where I wanted to go from there that, almost unintentionally, I started my namesake clothing brand.

