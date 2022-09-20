Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Sinead O’Dwyer On Why Body-Diverse Casting Needs To Become The Norm At Fashion Week
I realised a lot about my relationship with my body, and the destructive behaviours that I had, when studying for my masters at the Royal College of Art – and I addressed it with the work that I made. Initially, I did lifecasting, where I made silicone moulds from different bodies to create sculptures. Unlike conventional patterns, which cater to a specific body type (usually size 6 or 8), the pieces explored a range of shapes and sizes. I was exhibiting in galleries, but putting that work – which is very relevant in the context of fashion and garment making – in a contemporary art setting wasn’t very interesting to me. It was while thinking about where I wanted to go from there that, almost unintentionally, I started my namesake clothing brand.
Vogue
’90s Grunge Inspired The Make-Up At Fendi’s SS23 Show
Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring/summer 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season and beauty, too – specifically the make-up – drew inspiration from the ’90s. Make-up artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted it as skin being kept nude, and eyebrows...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Alberta Ferretti’s Bold But Real SS23 Show
“I think it’s important to not do heavy, dark fashion at the moment,” Alberta Ferretti said of her colourful spring/summer 2023 collection that was dedicated to feeling good. Vogue’s Anders Christian Madsen reports from Milan.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s SS23 Show Dedicated To The Queen
Who better to close out this most unusual of London Fashion Weeks than Richard Quinn, whose autumn/winter 2018 show the Queen so memorably attended? Quinn – the inaugural winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – dedicated his collection to his most high-profile supporter, “who touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
The Vogue Editors’ Favourite LFW SS23 Shows
After news of the Queen’s death threw London Fashion Week up in the air, the shows went ahead with a kind of steely determination. Creativity abounded as designers pulled together and cheered one another on, making a show season for the books. Here, the standout presentations from the city’s rising stars.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Harper's Bazaar
Harris Reed joins Nina Ricci as creative director
Harris Reed is the new creative director at French fashion house Nina Ricci. The American British designer, who at 26 is the youngest person ever to take the helm at the label, will be overseeing both fashion and fragrance. The London Fashion Week favourite confirmed the news on his Instagram...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italian fashion houses are in the midst of a shake-up at Milan fashion week
The London catwalks were muffled and muted by national mourning – but in Milan, fashion week is in ebullient mood. The Italian fashion industry is on course for its best ever year of sales in 2022. Opening the week of fashion shows Carlo Capasa, the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, said “in 2022, we are going to reach and even exceed the level of sales generated before the 2008 crisis, recording the [Italian] fashion industry’s highest revenue in 20 years”.
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny’s Schoolgirl Style Is Always A+
Chloë Sevigny served sex appeal on the red-carpet at Venice Film Festival, but her daytime wardrobe deserves just as much attention. A recent sighting of the star is proof that she can pull off daytime staples with just as much panache as a spliced Gucci gown and a parure of Bulgari jewels.
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Hypebae
Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear
Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots. Acid green...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
Vogue
“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Fashion Designer Anna Sui’s Ruggable Collection Is Cottagecore at Its Best
Anna Sui is regarded as one of the top fashion designers, and her award-winning accolades rank her alongside some of the industry's most impressive names—like Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Diane von Furstenberg—but her latest luxury collection won't be found on a runway. In honor...
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Vogue
“I Love What Gwyneth Has Done With Goop”: Brad Pitt Unveils His Genderless Skincare Line Exclusively To Vogue
Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into an exclusive interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly-minted skincare brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skincare founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
Vogue
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, And More On How They’re Marking The Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler – which turns 70 this year – it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Vogue
Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks
In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. Lively was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms and hoop earrings.
Comments / 0