Designers & Collections

Vogue

Sinead O’Dwyer On Why Body-Diverse Casting Needs To Become The Norm At Fashion Week

I realised a lot about my relationship with my body, and the destructive behaviours that I had, when studying for my masters at the Royal College of Art – and I addressed it with the work that I made. Initially, I did lifecasting, where I made silicone moulds from different bodies to create sculptures. Unlike conventional patterns, which cater to a specific body type (usually size 6 or 8), the pieces explored a range of shapes and sizes. I was exhibiting in galleries, but putting that work – which is very relevant in the context of fashion and garment making – in a contemporary art setting wasn’t very interesting to me. It was while thinking about where I wanted to go from there that, almost unintentionally, I started my namesake clothing brand.
Vogue

’90s Grunge Inspired The Make-Up At Fendi’s SS23 Show

Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring/summer 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season and beauty, too – specifically the make-up – drew inspiration from the ’90s. Make-up artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted it as skin being kept nude, and eyebrows...
Vogue

5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s SS23 Show Dedicated To The Queen

Who better to close out this most unusual of London Fashion Weeks than Richard Quinn, whose autumn/winter 2018 show the Queen so memorably attended? Quinn – the inaugural winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – dedicated his collection to his most high-profile supporter, “who touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
Vogue

The Vogue Editors’ Favourite LFW SS23 Shows

After news of the Queen’s death threw London Fashion Week up in the air, the shows went ahead with a kind of steely determination. Creativity abounded as designers pulled together and cheered one another on, making a show season for the books. Here, the standout presentations from the city’s rising stars.
Harper's Bazaar

Harris Reed joins Nina Ricci as creative director

Harris Reed is the new creative director at French fashion house Nina Ricci. The American British designer, who at 26 is the youngest person ever to take the helm at the label, will be overseeing both fashion and fragrance. The London Fashion Week favourite confirmed the news on his Instagram...
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
The Guardian

Italian fashion houses are in the midst of a shake-up at Milan fashion week

The London catwalks were muffled and muted by national mourning – but in Milan, fashion week is in ebullient mood. The Italian fashion industry is on course for its best ever year of sales in 2022. Opening the week of fashion shows Carlo Capasa, the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, said “in 2022, we are going to reach and even exceed the level of sales generated before the 2008 crisis, recording the [Italian] fashion industry’s highest revenue in 20 years”.
Vogue

Chloë Sevigny’s Schoolgirl Style Is Always A+

Chloë Sevigny served sex appeal on the red-carpet at Venice Film Festival, but her daytime wardrobe deserves just as much attention. A recent sighting of the star is proof that she can pull off daytime staples with just as much panache as a spliced Gucci gown and a parure of Bulgari jewels.
WWD

Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week

SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Hypebae

Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear

Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots. Acid green...
Vogue

“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Vogue Magazine

Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan

Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
wmagazine.com

The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Vogue

“I Love What Gwyneth Has Done With Goop”: Brad Pitt Unveils His Genderless Skincare Line Exclusively To Vogue

Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into an exclusive interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly-minted skincare brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skincare founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
Vogue

Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, And More On How They’re Marking The Brand’s 70th Anniversary

Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler – which turns 70 this year – it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Vogue

Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks

In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. Lively was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms and hoop earrings.
