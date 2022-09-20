ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maisie Smith reveals her future on EastEnders less than a year after quitting as Tiffany

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x35jq_0i2uqqFM00

EASTENDERS star Maisie Smith has revealed her future on the BBC One soap after quitting last year.

The actress - who played fiery Tiffany Butcher - has teased a possible return to Albert Square to "reunite" with her onscreen family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fb98Y_0i2uqqFM00
Maisie Smith has teased a return to EastEnders after quitting last year Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmMCR_0i2uqqFM00
The actress said she would 'absolutely' return to reunite with her onscreen family Credit: Getty

The Strictly star, 21, said show bosses would "welcome" her back if she wants to reprise her role.

"The moment I left they said to me 'We're so excited to see what you're going to do, but you're always welcome to come back and reunite the family' - and I said, 'Absolutely!" she told Inside Soap magazine.

"I said if they ever need me, just call me.

"I have so much family there with cast and the crew, I don't think anyone ever really leaves.

"That's what is nice about EastEnders. You always have a place there."

Maisie is currently taking part in Channel 4's brutal show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The actress bagged £25,000 for taking part in the brutal series after quitting her long-time role on EastEnders.

Our source said: “She got paid £25k for Celeb SAS which is at the lower end of the scale, but she's hoping it'll springboard her into other jobs."

It’s a huge drop from Maisie's Strictly wages, which were reported to have been £75,000 after she landed a bonus of £50k for reaching the final with Gorka Márquez.

Despite being left in pieces on Celeb SAS, the only bonus on offer for celebs is the feeling of pride that comes from completing the SAS selection process.

It comes after Maisie went Instagram official after Max George shared a romantic post ahead of Maisie's debut on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykRV5_0i2uqqFM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcyby_0i2uqqFM00

And the former Tiffany Butcher actress shared a sweet kiss with the singer in another loved-up pic as she wished her man a happy birthday.

The smitten pair locked lips on social media for the first time since confirming they are an item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HhtV_0i2uqqFM00
Maisie is dating The Wanted's Max George Credit: Instagram/@maisiesmithofficia

