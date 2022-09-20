CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said, around 3:15 p.m., the victims were standing near 35th Street and Prairie Avenue, when someone walked up and started shooting.A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A 65-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A male of unknown age suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.Another male of unknown age also was shot, but refused treatment from paramedics, and police did not have further information on his injuries.No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO