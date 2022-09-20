ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said, around 3:15 p.m., the victims were standing near 35th Street and Prairie Avenue, when someone walked up and started shooting.A 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A 65-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A male of unknown age suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.Another male of unknown age also was shot, but refused treatment from paramedics, and police did not have further information on his injuries.No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
Body found in Roseland garbage can: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in a Roseland garbage can. A man’s body was found unresponsive in a garbage can on the 100 block of West 110th Place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age, name and cause of […]
Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout

CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
