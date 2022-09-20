ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?

Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin

A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: Will BSV Crypto Maintain this Uptrend Momentum?

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin SV is attempting to recoup itself toward the consolidation phase’s upper level. BSV crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of BSV/BTC is at 0.002621 BTC with an intraday gain of 2.20%. The price...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
cryptopotato.com

ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
