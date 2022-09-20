Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
themarketperiodical.com
Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: Will BSV Crypto Maintain this Uptrend Momentum?
On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin SV is attempting to recoup itself toward the consolidation phase’s upper level. BSV crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of BSV/BTC is at 0.002621 BTC with an intraday gain of 2.20%. The price...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoiners Looking for ‘Moon or Doom’ Should Do One Thing Until 2023, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is recommending one method for Bitcoin (BTC) traders to buy their ticket to the moon. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 627,700 Twitter followers to accumulate BTC until next year. “People are literally waiting for;. So, now Bitcoin moon or doom?. We...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Hitting $100,000 Is a ‘Matter of Time’, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone has reiterated he believes that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will hit the $100,000 mark. Per the analyst, it’s a “matter of time” until the cryptocurrency reaches six figures. In an interview with Kitco News, McGlone noted that Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
themarketperiodical.com
Monero Price Analysis: XMR Still Trying to Find its Way Back Inside the Rising Channel!
Monero price has fallen below the rising parallel channel over the daily price chart. XMR crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XMR/BTC is at 0.007362 BTC with an intraday drop of 0.77%. On the daily price chart for Monero, the price...
Traders Shorting Ethereum Ahead of The Merge, ETH Funding Rates Negative
Traders are shorting ETH as The Merge is set to arrive in a few days. These traders could simply be hedging risk. Meanwhile, the Ethereum PoW token ETHW is receiving a lot of attention as an airdrop is imminent. Ethereum’s Merge is seeing heavy activity in the market, with many...
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
u.today
XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Gives Big Downward Price Target for Bitcoin (BTC) As Crypto Markets Turn Red
The widely followed host of DataDash is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will go down fast and hard, reaching new bear market lows. Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten tells his 514,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC is going to drop to a minimum of around $14,000 – an approximate 27% drop from BTC’s current level around $19,000.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Host Warns of Turbulent Winter Ahead for Crypto Markets, Says High Rates Could Pummel Bitcoin
The host of the Coin Bureau YouTube channel is warning that interest rate hikes will negatively impact crypto assets. The Coin Bureau host tells his 80,300 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could drop by over 35% from the current level as interest rates rise. “Now the higher interest rates climb,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge
Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
