BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
AFP

Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port

Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
US News and World Report

Brazil Orders New Arrest of German Consul Charged With Husband's Death

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge late on Monday ordered the arrest of a German diplomat charged with murdering his Belgian husband in Rio de Janeiro and asked Interpol to add his name to their wanted list amid reports he had left the country. Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn...
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
AFP

Families of missing Mexico students urge Israel to deport suspect

Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested Wednesday outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. "Israel is protecting Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build the 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, a representative of the students' families, told AFP. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, with no visible police presence.
The Week

Interpol captures U.S. fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Francis in Venezuela, apparently en route to Russia

Interpol has arrested Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" who escaped from U.S. home detention right before being sentenced for his central role in the largest bribery scandal in U.S. military history, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday. Francis was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela, at the Caracas airport awaiting a flight to Russia, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rodon said. He arrived in Venezuela from Mexico.
The Associated Press

Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
BBC

Dozens of migrants killed as boat sinks off Syrian coast

At least 34 migrants have died after the boat they were travelling in sank off Syria's coast. Twenty survivors are being treated in a hospital in the southern Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health ministry said. Quoting survivors, officials said the boat was carrying between 120 and 150 people...
CBS News

Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect

Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
International Business Times

Italy Election Set To Crown Meloni Head Of Most Right-wing Govt Since WW2

Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) barely scraped 4% of the vote in 2018, but the party is expected to take...
US News and World Report

Old Woes and New: Business Turmoil Awaits Italy's Election Winner

TERNI, Italy (Reuters) - Inflation, looming recession and impossibly high energy bills are among the daunting economic problems awaiting whoever wins Italy's election on Sunday, and they are casting a particularly long shadow over the industrial city of Terni. According to Milan-based economic think-tank Cerved some 24.5% of Terni's 16,000...
AFP

'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror

Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
