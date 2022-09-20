Read full article on original website
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port
Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
US News and World Report
Brazil Orders New Arrest of German Consul Charged With Husband's Death
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge late on Monday ordered the arrest of a German diplomat charged with murdering his Belgian husband in Rio de Janeiro and asked Interpol to add his name to their wanted list amid reports he had left the country. Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn...
U.S. court awards $73 million to family of dissident who died in custody in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition activist Fernando Albán died in custody in what a U.S. judge called a 'murder for hire' by associates of Venezuela's president.
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
Families of missing Mexico students urge Israel to deport suspect
Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested Wednesday outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. "Israel is protecting Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build the 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, a representative of the students' families, told AFP. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, with no visible police presence.
Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager.
Interpol captures U.S. fugitive 'Fat Leonard' Francis in Venezuela, apparently en route to Russia
Interpol has arrested Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" who escaped from U.S. home detention right before being sentenced for his central role in the largest bribery scandal in U.S. military history, U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday. Francis was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela, at the Caracas airport awaiting a flight to Russia, Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rodon said. He arrived in Venezuela from Mexico.
Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty. What other countries have abolished it?
Which countries have abolished the death penalty? Which countries still have the death penalty? Which country has the most capital punishments?
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
Domestic abuse survivors at risk from councils’ failure to rehouse them
Exclusive: Local authorities frequently breach legal duty to prioritise housing for abuse survivors, risking further danger or trauma
BBC
Dozens of migrants killed as boat sinks off Syrian coast
At least 34 migrants have died after the boat they were travelling in sank off Syria's coast. Twenty survivors are being treated in a hospital in the southern Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health ministry said. Quoting survivors, officials said the boat was carrying between 120 and 150 people...
She could become Italy's first female leader — and its first far-right one since Mussolini
Some call her a fascist, but Giorgia Meloni's outsider image appeals to many politics-weary Italians.
Mass graves, suspected torture chambers and rubble: See what Russia left behind in Kharkiv
Gruesome scenes in the destroyed cities of Izyum, Bucha, and Mariupol show a pattern of civilian deaths.
Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect
Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
CNBC
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
International Business Times
Italy Election Set To Crown Meloni Head Of Most Right-wing Govt Since WW2
Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) barely scraped 4% of the vote in 2018, but the party is expected to take...
US News and World Report
Old Woes and New: Business Turmoil Awaits Italy's Election Winner
TERNI, Italy (Reuters) - Inflation, looming recession and impossibly high energy bills are among the daunting economic problems awaiting whoever wins Italy's election on Sunday, and they are casting a particularly long shadow over the industrial city of Terni. According to Milan-based economic think-tank Cerved some 24.5% of Terni's 16,000...
'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror
Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
