Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive
A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
texarkanafyi.com
Monjunis Italian Café & Market is Returning to Texarkana
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Market is returning to Texarkana in January 2023! This time located on the Arkansas side of Stateline Avenue in front of the Holiday Inn & Convention Center. Love that Monjunis sauce!. A frequent visitor to the Shreveport location, also known as Monjunis of Portico on Youree...
‘Under The Harvest Moon’ Drawdown Thursday In Hooks Texas
Under the Harvest Moon drawdown benefitting Texarkana Resources will be Thursday in Hooks Texas. The drawdown fundraiser and dinner will be on Thursday, September 22 at Rammage Farms 5600 Farm to Market Road 560 in Hooks Texas. Here is what the Texarkana Resources Group had to say about this upcoming event:
Who Has The Best Queso In Texarkana?
The very word queso sounds delicious, mmm cheese and just enough spice, but we want to know what restaurant in Texarkana has the best queso?. So yesterday was national queso day and we asked you our listeners what restaurant in Texarkana had the best queso and your answers did not disappoint. We tallied up the comments and here are your favorite restaurant's queso.
A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on October 7
It's always good to be prepared in case of an emergency. That's why Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be having a full-scale emergency response plus a full campus evacuation drill. During the drill that will take place on Friday, October 7 there will be participants from local, state, and federal authorities....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
swark.today
Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
Crooked Halo And Snakebone Highlight The Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
Road Closure: Highway 98 near Magnolia to be closed for six weeks starting September 28th
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Highway 98 will be closed to traffic due to construction crews replacing a box culvert structure. The closure will begin on September 28, 2022, and will be expected to last for approximately six weeks.
23rd Annual Senior Expo Friday Sept 16 And It’s Free
Make plans to be a part of the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Senior Expo will begin at 9 AM and go until Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana and it's Free!. The 23rd Annual Senior Expo. It's the...
Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail
Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
KSLA
East Texas schools prepare for ‘random intruder detection audits’
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - School leaders are gearing up for surprise visits from state officials testing security measures to try and prevent another tragedy. With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one of the largest in the state. School leaders say safety and security have always been a priority.
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0