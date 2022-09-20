Read full article on original website
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
One of the best TV deals today is a 50-inch Hisense 4K TV for under $300 at Best Buy
One of the best TV deals today is a Hisense 50-inch 4K TV from Best Buy. It comes with Dolby Vision support and a dedicated game mode for under $300
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
Lenovo 2nd Gen Tab P11 Pro and Tab P11 laptop/tablet hybrids offer a premium experience
Make better use of your personal time with the Lenovo 2nd Gen Tab P11 Pro and Tab P11 laptop/tablet hybrids. Featuring 4-speaker systems with Dolby Atmos and a 120 Hz refresh rate, these gadgets ensure a premium experience. The 2nd Gen Tab P11 Pro is an immersive powerhouse. It has an 11.2-inch cinematic touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR. Use it for gaming and content. Moreover, it has the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor and up to 8 GB of RAM. So this tablet offers 120% more power than the previous generation. It’s also great for work with its detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad. And, if you still want a premium experience but don’t need a workhorse, the Lenovo 2nd Gen Tab P11 is for you. Featuring Android 12 and an 11.5-inch LCD, it’s a solid choice. Meanwhile, you get fast speeds with 6 GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals
Take your laptop experience at home or at work one step further with the first 16-inch Chromebook laptop from Lenovo. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook comes with a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals. Additionally, the Chromebook also features 12 hours of battery life, a larger touchpad, taller screen, and user-friendly keyboard. It also comes with a numpad and deeper 1.5mm key travel for a more accurate type. The Chromebook includes a FHD camera and two user-facing speakers. They come with Waves’ MaxxAudio® that enable high-definition video conferencing with both image and sound clarity. To add to that, the camera also comes with a physical shutter to ensure privacy is on point. The super-fast Wi-Fi 6E 4 connectivity and optional 12th Generation Intel Core™ i3 processors are just additional features to make you like this Chromebook even more.
Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch boasts an always-on display and a durable design
Gain even more insights into your overall health with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. This gorgeous watch has an always-on display with incredibly narrow borders that bring the display as close to the edge as possible. Moreover, this smartwatch is incredibly durable with a swimproof, dustproof, and crack-resistant construction. Choose from a variety of new faces, including Lunar, Astronomy, Metropolitan, and Modular. Designed to motivate you to stay fit, it also offers safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and medical ID. And, taking health tracking beyond sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and mindfulness, it offers more women’s health features than previous models. In fact, it now offers a retrospective ovulation estimate thanks to its 2-sensor design: 1 under the display and another on the back near your skin. Finally, it offers a new safety feature, Crash Detection, getting you help in a car crash.
JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine the best of True Adaptive ANC with pro-tuned drivers
Enjoy hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL pro-tuned drivers when you have the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones. They come with up to 50 hours of playtime and have a truly lightweight design you can easily carry on the go. Additionally, the ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time. That way, you can avoid distractions while listening to music. There’s also the built-in voice recognition that enables Ambient Aware whenever necessary. Once your conversation is over, the headphones switch back to the adaptive ANC mode. Moreover, they boast not only a 50-hour playtime but also fast-charging. As a result, you can easily enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. With HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, these headphones will give you a custom sound experience you’ll love to have on the go.
Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse boasts quick hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches
Upgrade your gaming setup with a gadget you can use for work, too: the Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse. Offering the company’s first-ever hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches, it delivers in precision, speed, and reliability. In fact, it also offers mechanical actuation so you can enjoy the crisp, tactile feedback that you love. Additionally, it also has the HERO 25K sub-micron sensor that provides zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration. Not only that, but this sensor also gives you superior tracking and smart energy consumption features as well. With a seriously lightweight design, this gadget weighs just 89 grams and has a thin exoskeleton. However, while it uses minimal materials, it boasts a rigid structure and lightweight scroll wheel. Impressively, it moves freely in hyperfast mode or with clicks in ratcheted mode. You can even tilt the wheel left and right for fully programmable controls.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones boast the advanced A16 Bionic chip
Taking photos just got better with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. That’s due in part to the 48-megapixel camera with a quad pixel sensor, which is 65% larger than the previous Pro model. This provides different sensor modes for different types of photos. Beyond this, the new Pro models have a notch that can move. With a pill-shaped design, the cutout adjusts dynamically and has the Face ID components. Additionally, the second circle cutout has the front-facing camera. Furthermore, the proximity sensor now exists behind the display, which has a Peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits—and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Furthermore, with the A16 Bionic chip, it has a 16-core neural engine and a 6-core CPU. It also has 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Finally, its overhauled always-on display allows for a 1 Hz refresh rate and Super Retina XDR.
Momax AirBox Go MagSafe battery pack offers both a 10,000 mAh battery and 20W USB-C output
Take a powerful gadget on the go when you have the Momax AirBox Go MagSafe battery pack. Boasting a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, this device also has a 20-watt USB-C output. Not only that, but it also offers 3 wireless charging spots that you can use for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. So you can keep all your essential devices charged up on the go. With a compact design, this fast-charging device keeps your gadgets powered up without excess cables and chargers. With a made-for-MagSafe design, this Apple-certified gadget actually offers an unrestricted 15 watts of output power. This gives your iPhone incredibly fast charging with nearly double the output of most other aftermarket battery packs. Overall, crafted with genuine MagSafe components, it’s the ideal on-the-go wireless charger for Apple devices.
Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus 5G smartphones offer longer battery & larger displays
Stop worrying about battery life when you have the Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus 5G smartphones. Incredibly, the iPhone 14 Plus offers Apple’s longest iPhone battery life yet. Moreover, the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch diagonal display while the Plus option has a larger 6.7-inch screen. Additionally, these displays offer 2,000,000:1 contrast ratios, a wide color gamut, and 1,200 nits brightness. Beyond that, they boast HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a Super Retina XDR display with Apple Custom OLED quality. Furthermore, the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helps keep you safe on adventures off the standard grid. You’ll love the 6-core CPU with high-performance and efficient cores. Designed with a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also have a new 12 MP main camera with a larger sensor and a new TrueDepth camera with autofocus.
MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard has a fully customizable design
Let your creativity flow with your favorite LEGOs with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. iT allows you to make your keyboard look creative every single day. The hot-swappable keys and RGB lights make the entire design look one of a kind. In fact, the LEGO-inspired design will allow you to customize almost every part of the keyboard, including keycaps. Additionally, you can also use minifigures on top of the keyboard to give it an extra flair. Both the front and the back are like blank slates, and you can use your imagination to design it with your favorite LEGOs. The keys are studded, too, so you can easily remove them to customize the keys underneath. With LEGO-themed USB connectors, this keyboard is an ultimate gift for LEGO fans in your life.
Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch displays scuba diving data and sharing features
Make sure your wearable gadgets can handle your adventurous lifestyle when the Apple Watch Ultra is one of them. This endurance smartwatch pushes the boundaries with its WR100 water-resistance rating, which is twice that of the Series 8. Moreover, its rugged, yet miraculously lightweight 49 mm titanium case works alongside durable glass to keep its tech safe inside. Not only that, but it also boasts multiday battery life up to 60 hours so it can handle your days’ long backpacking trips. Able to handle temperatures below 0ºF and as high as 130ºF, it won’t stop you when you’re on the go. Furthermore, its redesigned digital crown works with gloves, and it has cellular capability. With multi-band GPS using the L5 frequency, its Action button lets you transition from 1 leg of a triathlon to the next. Finally, its 86 dB siren helps others locate you.
TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV offers QLED Wide Color & 4K Dolby Vision HDR quality
Upgrade your home theater setup when you go for the TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV. Available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, it boasts Wide Color with QLED technology as well as 4K Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range (HDR). Moreover, it offers MiniLED tech along with the Roku TV streaming platform for convenience. Great for watching shows, it’s also an awesome gaming display thanks to its variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Furthermore, the MiniLED backlighting offers up to 360 Contrast Control Zones. You’ll love how its brushed metal design blends in with your modern decor. And Game Studio Pro provides incredible gaming features. Moreover, the FullView edge-to-edge glass design lets you see it all. Finally, you can customize the home screen according to your preferences.
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began the event with an update on the product...
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been years since we’ve seen updates to either the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds—two of our favorite active noise canceling earbuds. Then they both were officially announced on the same day, mere hours apart. And what a day it was.
