Let your creativity flow with your favorite LEGOs with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. iT allows you to make your keyboard look creative every single day. The hot-swappable keys and RGB lights make the entire design look one of a kind. In fact, the LEGO-inspired design will allow you to customize almost every part of the keyboard, including keycaps. Additionally, you can also use minifigures on top of the keyboard to give it an extra flair. Both the front and the back are like blank slates, and you can use your imagination to design it with your favorite LEGOs. The keys are studded, too, so you can easily remove them to customize the keys underneath. With LEGO-themed USB connectors, this keyboard is an ultimate gift for LEGO fans in your life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO