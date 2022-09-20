ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News

The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August. Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Couldn't be prouder' of Elgton Jenkins

It's good for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back, and that's a massive understatement. In fact, it's great for the Green Bay Packers to have Elgton Jenkins back. Just ask four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gave praise to Green Bay's right tackle after a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers missing top four WRs at practice

The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
GREEN BAY, WI
Reuters

NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The National Football League has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championshipgame in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.
NFL
