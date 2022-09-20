Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch boasts an always-on display and a durable design
Gain even more insights into your overall health with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. This gorgeous watch has an always-on display with incredibly narrow borders that bring the display as close to the edge as possible. Moreover, this smartwatch is incredibly durable with a swimproof, dustproof, and crack-resistant construction. Choose from a variety of new faces, including Lunar, Astronomy, Metropolitan, and Modular. Designed to motivate you to stay fit, it also offers safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and medical ID. And, taking health tracking beyond sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and mindfulness, it offers more women’s health features than previous models. In fact, it now offers a retrospective ovulation estimate thanks to its 2-sensor design: 1 under the display and another on the back near your skin. Finally, it offers a new safety feature, Crash Detection, getting you help in a car crash.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals
Take your laptop experience at home or at work one step further with the first 16-inch Chromebook laptop from Lenovo. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook comes with a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals. Additionally, the Chromebook also features 12 hours of battery life, a larger touchpad, taller screen, and user-friendly keyboard. It also comes with a numpad and deeper 1.5mm key travel for a more accurate type. The Chromebook includes a FHD camera and two user-facing speakers. They come with Waves’ MaxxAudio® that enable high-definition video conferencing with both image and sound clarity. To add to that, the camera also comes with a physical shutter to ensure privacy is on point. The super-fast Wi-Fi 6E 4 connectivity and optional 12th Generation Intel Core™ i3 processors are just additional features to make you like this Chromebook even more.
Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse boasts quick hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches
Upgrade your gaming setup with a gadget you can use for work, too: the Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse. Offering the company’s first-ever hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches, it delivers in precision, speed, and reliability. In fact, it also offers mechanical actuation so you can enjoy the crisp, tactile feedback that you love. Additionally, it also has the HERO 25K sub-micron sensor that provides zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration. Not only that, but this sensor also gives you superior tracking and smart energy consumption features as well. With a seriously lightweight design, this gadget weighs just 89 grams and has a thin exoskeleton. However, while it uses minimal materials, it boasts a rigid structure and lightweight scroll wheel. Impressively, it moves freely in hyperfast mode or with clicks in ratcheted mode. You can even tilt the wheel left and right for fully programmable controls.
Fujifilm X-H2 APS-C camera has a 40.2 MP sensor for unrivaled image and video quality
Record every detail with precision with the 40.2-megapixel-sensor-equipped Fujifilm X-H2 APS-C camera. The number of pixels is approximately 1.5 times more than the previous version. In fact, the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR now comes with a better pixel structure. This allows light to be received more efficiently. Thanks to the maximum electronic shutter speed of 1/180,000, you can use this camera with wide apertures in extremely bright environments for more creative options. Additionally, with the help of the Pixel Shift Combiner software, this camera can produce a single, ultra-high-resolution 160 MP image. Incredibly, that’s with a single touch of the shutter button. And, for those who prefer videos over stills, this camera can also record exceptional 8K/30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit color. Overall, it’s a complete package for your creative shooting skills.
Veloroof universal bike rack sensor protects your bicycle when you travel in your car
Use the Veloroof universal bike rack sensor to keep your 2-wheeled vehicle safe when you drive in your 4-wheeled one. This multiuse sensor attaches to your bicycle or your bike rack and warns you when it gets too close to something. Use it on your top- or rear-mounted bike rack to get sound and light warnings when it’s too close for comfort to something else. Moreover, this patented gadget has a long battery life and a 20-meter range. With a water-resistance rating of IP51, it can handle rainy weather, too. Install it in seconds with no tools whatsoever, protecting your bike in under a minute. Overall, Veloroof is an innovative way to avoid risking your bicycle’s safety when you drive, protecting it from crashes when you travel.
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began the event with an update on the product...
Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit is an official Ford-licensed product
Love racing? Then you’ll love the Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit. This cockpit has a patent-pending design that brings rigidity and stability in one. Additionally, this product comes with a premium blue anodization finish that is truly one of a kind. Additional features include the laser-etched Ford Oval logo, Ford GT Logo, and the laser-etched iconic Ford GT stripes. In fact, this cockpit is easier to assemble, provides more inclusions, and has a higher quality finish. The cockpit will also suit the mid-range category with a 4080 profile. The unique components, fixtures, and reinforcements make it stronger than other conventional cockpits available. With the ready set kits, you can easily transform this into a multiposition cockpit solution.
CARS・
Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch displays scuba diving data and sharing features
Make sure your wearable gadgets can handle your adventurous lifestyle when the Apple Watch Ultra is one of them. This endurance smartwatch pushes the boundaries with its WR100 water-resistance rating, which is twice that of the Series 8. Moreover, its rugged, yet miraculously lightweight 49 mm titanium case works alongside durable glass to keep its tech safe inside. Not only that, but it also boasts multiday battery life up to 60 hours so it can handle your days’ long backpacking trips. Able to handle temperatures below 0ºF and as high as 130ºF, it won’t stop you when you’re on the go. Furthermore, its redesigned digital crown works with gloves, and it has cellular capability. With multi-band GPS using the L5 frequency, its Action button lets you transition from 1 leg of a triathlon to the next. Finally, its 86 dB siren helps others locate you.
MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard has a fully customizable design
Let your creativity flow with your favorite LEGOs with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. iT allows you to make your keyboard look creative every single day. The hot-swappable keys and RGB lights make the entire design look one of a kind. In fact, the LEGO-inspired design will allow you to customize almost every part of the keyboard, including keycaps. Additionally, you can also use minifigures on top of the keyboard to give it an extra flair. Both the front and the back are like blank slates, and you can use your imagination to design it with your favorite LEGOs. The keys are studded, too, so you can easily remove them to customize the keys underneath. With LEGO-themed USB connectors, this keyboard is an ultimate gift for LEGO fans in your life.
8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller with Charging Dock automatically turns on and off
Game on with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller with Charging Dock. Conveniently, it automatically switches on when it is undocked and off when it’s docked. Moreover, this gadget works with Windows 10 and above, Android 9.0 and above, and Raspberry Pi. Moreover, you’ll get Ultimate software on your PC for mapping, sticks, triggers, vibrations, and macros. Additionally, there’s also a 2-way mode switch button to alternate between X-input and D-input. Beyond that, the controller also has 2 pro back paddle buttons as well as a custom profile switch button. This lets you alternate between 3 profiles as you please. You’ll get the 2.4g adapter, and you’ll enjoy the rumble vibration feature as well. With USB-C connectivity, it also offers you 15 hours of rechargeable battery life.
LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket has a waterproof and breathable design
Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.
LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor can automatically adjust for comfort
Improve how you feel after a day of work when you outfit your desk with the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. This impressive workspace device actually adjusts its own position to provide you with ergonomic comfort all day long. Additionally, its built-in camera uses AI technology to analyze your posture throughout the day. In turn, it adjusts the screen height from 0 to 160 mm and tilt from -20º to 20º. This works together to prevent poor posture. Not only that, but it also has 3 ergonomics-enhancing modes. These are AI Motion, Continuous Motion, and Periodic Motion. The former tracks your eye-level and then adjusts its height and tilt whenever it notices a change. Furthermore, it has a 31.5″ 4K IPS display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Finally, it has HDR image reproduction.
