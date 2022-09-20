Read full article on original website
Mary Yvonne Oliver
Mary Yvonne Oliver, 81 of Lewisport, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in the Waitman Station community in Hancock County, Ky on April 8, 1941 to the late Harold and Hazel Greathouse Gillim. Mary was a Homemaker, an avid reader and...
James (Jim, Jimmy) Hawkins
James (Jim, Jimmy) Hawkins passed away on Sept 13 at Heartland Villa in Lewisport KY with family at his side. Jim was born on January 9th, 1941 in Cloverport, KY to the late Layman L. Hawkins and Mary Daisy Hawkins. He graduated from Lewisport High School in 1959. Jim was...
Hancock Landfill proposal brings large crowd to public hearing
The Hancock County Solid Waste Management Public Hearing was Monday, September 19 at the Hancock County Career Center at 6:00 p.m. Public comments were received by Hancock County Fiscal Court on the proposed solid waste management plan, which if approved would serve as the basis for handling solid waste management issues in Hancock.
Hancock County Accident Reports
9-13-2022 – Very Severe Collision at 12:00 p.m. CST – Going Straight Ahead Traveling East at between 40 & 50 mph – Shawn T. Ames of Cannelton – LT Truck (Van/Sports Utility/Pickup) – Environmental Factor was Sun Glare – Bob’s Towing & Recovery towed vehicle. 2009 Silver Chevrolet Traverse/Indiana.
Trailer and RV burned to ground Sunday, September 18; Tick Ridge Road
Just South of Hawesville on Tick Ridge Road, an old trailer and RV caught fire and both burned to the ground Sunday morning, September 18 at around 10:00 a.m. No one was living in either of the structures. Justin Edge, the owner of the RV, lives a little over a...
Hornet 8th wins 38-6 over Tell City
Christian Yanez and Tyce Boling scored two touchdowns each and the HCMS 8th grade football Hornets remained unbeaten on the season with a 38-6 win over Tell City here last Thursday. “We beat a good football team,” HCMS coach Jeff Kessans said of his team. “This might have been the...
HCHS Marching Band Wins First in Class
Hancock County High School Marching Band has already achieved stellar accomplishments for the 2022/2023 school year. HCHS Band Director Zachary Buskill provided an update on their winnings so far and what’s coming up in the next weeks. “We had 2 competitions so far. Our third and fourth competitions are...
Hornets face big test against Catholic Aces
The game that everyone has been waiting for is here as the Owensboro Catholic Aces come to Hancock County to face the Hornets in a district clash of titans this Friday. The Hornets are unbeaten after having won five consecutive games to begin the season. The Aces come in with a 2-3 record, but they’ve played the more difficult schedule to date. The Aces were 0-5 last year before reeling off seven straight wins. Catholic’s signature win this season came on September 9 when they defeated the Owensboro Red Devils 21-17 at Steele Stadium. They are coming off a 52-15 loss at Louisville Christian last week.
