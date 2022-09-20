The game that everyone has been waiting for is here as the Owensboro Catholic Aces come to Hancock County to face the Hornets in a district clash of titans this Friday. The Hornets are unbeaten after having won five consecutive games to begin the season. The Aces come in with a 2-3 record, but they’ve played the more difficult schedule to date. The Aces were 0-5 last year before reeling off seven straight wins. Catholic’s signature win this season came on September 9 when they defeated the Owensboro Red Devils 21-17 at Steele Stadium. They are coming off a 52-15 loss at Louisville Christian last week.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO