TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Phone Arena
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals and prices of September 2022
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a solid mid-range phone that won't break the bank. But if you want to save even more money, we got you covered.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Android Headlines
Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students
Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
How to switch between devices with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and they offer one of the most comfortable listening experiences out there. This includes being able to switch between multiple devices, but it's not as seamless as you might think.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T
We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
Samsung Galaxy watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch just got a tiny bit better
The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 could soon have a fight on its tiny, digital hands. Long considered to be Android’s answer to the Apple watch, Samsung’s main wearable will soon face fresh competition from Google’s first true smartwatch – the Pixel watch – which launches in weeks.Until then, the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 is still hands down the best Android watch you can buy. It might also remain the smartwatch of choice for owners of Samsung phones, who get to enjoy added functionality such as ECG readings and blood-pressure measurements, which are not available to anyone using the watch with...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaks, And For Once, It's A Good Surprise
Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 7 during which the company will officially reveal the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. But it appears that Google won't have any surprises left in its kitty by then, thanks in no part to leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the alleged asking price of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant. Citing a reliable source, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shared images revealing the pricing and shades on the table for the models on Twitter. Starting with the color options, the Pixel 7 is said to arrive in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass — or, to translate them in simpler terms, in white, black, and neon green, respectively.
Expectations rise as Xiaomi’s cheaper phones leak with high-end specs
Xiaomi traditionally follows on from its annual flagship phone refresh with a couple of more modest mid-range variants with a T attached to their name – and so with the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro out in the wild, we're now waiting for the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro to surface.
