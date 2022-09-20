ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Tracey Folly

Manager refuses to allow female teen employee to go home sick

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being sick is never fun. You feel awful, you can't focus on anything, and all you really want to do is crawl into bed and sleep for the next week. Unfortunately, sometimes being sick is unavoidable. And when it happens at work, you rarely want to tough it out and stay until the end of your shift. But what if you're working a low-wage job and your boss won't let you go home sick? That's exactly what happened to me.
studyfinds.org

Are kids too self-conscious? 2 in 3 are insecure about their looks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mental health issues are a growing concern among young children and teens, according to a new national poll by a team at the University of Michigan. In fact, two in three parents say their child feels insecure about their appearance. One in three parents say their child has been bullied or made fun of because of their looks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
studyfinds.org

Best Multivitamins For Men In 2022: Top 4 Brands Rated Highest By Expert Websites

There’s much debate over whether taking a multivitamin offers significant health improvements. That said, it’s generally agreed that taking a multivitamin daily helps increase the amount of nutrients we consume, ultimately filling nutritional deficiencies in one’s diet and leading to several possible health benefits. Despite research showing otherwise, millions of people still err on the side of caution and find themselves searching for the best multivitamin for them.
studyfinds.org

Hibernating bears may hold the secret to curing diabetes

PULLMAN, Wash. —Winnie the Pooh’s real-life cousins could hold the key to beating diabetes, according to new research. Scientists with Washington State University say a bear’s hibernation cycle has a unique ability to regulate insulin, even as the bears sleep for months. A sugar-rich diet is the...
PsyPost

A moderate dose of alcohol impairs the ability to imagine a possible future situation

Alcohol is an widely used substance known for contributing to bad decision making, but have you ever wondered why it can have that effect? A study published in Psychopharmacology explores how drinking alcohol may impair consumer’s ability to think about the future, which can cause an inability to understand the consequences of questionable choices made while intoxicated.
Daily Mail

Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds

Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
studyfinds.org

No sugar needed: Scientists discover healthier, natural sweeteners in citrus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Too much sugar on a daily basis can eventually result in serious health issues like obesity or Type 2 diabetes. Still, the greater snack industry relies on sugar and enticing people to eat consume plenty of it. Even artificial sweeteners are getting a bad rap for being detrimental to health. Now, however, new research from the University of Florida may finally point to a natural, non-caloric sugar substitute that tastes just as sweet.
GAINESVILLE, FL
studyfinds.org

New dental gel treats gum disease by stopping inflammation

NEW YORK — A dental gel for gum disease may provide a cure for the condition by protecting people from harmful inflammation in the mouth. Researchers in New York say the topical therapy could potentially revolutionize treatment of a condition that affects almost half of adults over 30. It blocks the receptor for a metabolic byproduct called succinate — changing the makeup of mouth bacteria.
Thrillist

The FDA Warns People to Stop Cooking Their Chicken in Cold Medicine

If you've ever downed a shot of NyQuil and thought it would make a great chicken marinade, you're not alone. Although you should be. The disturbing concoction has reportedly been turned into a TikTok trend that not only sounds gross but could also be deadly, the US Food and Drug Administration warned this week.
studyfinds.org

Fly vomit on your food ‘far greater risk to health’ than realized — worse than being bitten!

AMHERST, Mass. — Common houseflies are notoriously annoying and elusive, but they’re nothing more than a non-biting nuisance, right? It appears that the flies living among us are more of a threat than most realize, according to researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Scientists warn that “synanthropic” flies (non-biting flies typically seen living beside humans) could be carrying diseases in their vomit.
AMHERST, MA
studyfinds.org

Revolutionary injection shows ability to repair spinal cord injuries

LONDON — A revolutionary injection that could repair spinal cord injuries has been developed by scientists. According to a new study, paralyzed mice regrew nerves within three months following weekly injections of the drug TTK21. “This work shows that a drug called TTK21 that is administered systemically once/week after...
