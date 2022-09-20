ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
cryptoglobe.com

Interest in $ADA, $SHIB, $XRP, and Others Surges as Crypto Markets Plunge

While the prices of most cryptoassets have been plunging over the past week, a few cryptocurrencies have seen social interest in them surge as traders are seemingly looking to get involved. According to data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum ($ETH), $XRP, Cardano ($ADA), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Polygon ($MATIC)...
u.today

LUNC Is Dangerously Close to Plunging to 0, Here's Why

u.today

30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report

Cardano
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
u.today

Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

u.today

DOGE Price Drops Near March 2021 Lows as It Breaches Crucial Support, What's Next?

u.today

Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC

u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

u.today

Safuvest Readies For Token Presale After Raising $100,000 In Private Sale Round

Safuvest, a relatively new project building on the Binance Smartchain has announced that it has concluded its private token sale and is now gearing up for the $SAFV token presale that is slated to kick off Tuesday, 20th September 2022. Participants in the private round include Meldstone Capital, Brailie and...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
u.today

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
u.today

Max Keiser Slams Ethereum As "Useless Ponzi Scheme", Here’s Why

u.today

Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade

According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
u.today

Nasdaq to Expand into Institutional Crypto Custody Services

