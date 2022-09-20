Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
cryptoglobe.com
Interest in $ADA, $SHIB, $XRP, and Others Surges as Crypto Markets Plunge
While the prices of most cryptoassets have been plunging over the past week, a few cryptocurrencies have seen social interest in them surge as traders are seemingly looking to get involved. According to data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum ($ETH), $XRP, Cardano ($ADA), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Polygon ($MATIC)...
u.today
LUNC Is Dangerously Close to Plunging to 0, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
u.today
Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
u.today
DOGE Price Drops Near March 2021 Lows as It Breaches Crucial Support, What's Next?
u.today
Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC
u.today
XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists
CNBC
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022: Cramer encourages investors buy this tech stock now if they don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the latest AAII investor sentiment read of 60% bearishness has them ready to add to the portfolio. They share several stocks that are potential buys amid this weakness. They also explain why rising yields could hurt the stock market for the foreseeable future.
u.today
Safuvest Readies For Token Presale After Raising $100,000 In Private Sale Round
Safuvest, a relatively new project building on the Binance Smartchain has announced that it has concluded its private token sale and is now gearing up for the $SAFV token presale that is slated to kick off Tuesday, 20th September 2022. Participants in the private round include Meldstone Capital, Brailie and...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
u.today
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?
Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
u.today
Max Keiser Slams Ethereum As "Useless Ponzi Scheme", Here’s Why
u.today
Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade
According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
u.today
Nasdaq to Expand into Institutional Crypto Custody Services
