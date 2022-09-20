ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed. The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police are...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Washington Informer

Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion

Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Howard Community College expands reproductive health services on campus

The Wellness Center at Howard Community College is getting a shot in the arm — a $1 million grant from Howard County, Maryland, to expand health care on campus. Over the next three years, it will fund a pilot program to expand the number of clinics a month and services provided by the Howard County Health Department on campus.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Remembering former Maryland leader David Harrington

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — People across Prince George’s County are mourning the loss of former Maryland senator and Prince George’s County leader David C. Harrington. He passed away on Monday, but his impact started in the town of Bladensburg as the first African-American mayor. “It is such an honor to say I knew […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. still a long way from ‘Vision Zero’ goal

More people are dying on Montgomery County, Maryland, roadways, despite efforts to reduce traffic deaths through its Vision Zero initiative. According to data submitted to the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday, 28 people were killed in crashes from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 — compared with 18 fatalities during the same period in 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah

With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex

An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people. Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
WASHINGTON, DC

