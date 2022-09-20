Read full article on original website
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. schools will bring doctors to kids virtually
Not every child sees a doctor on a regular basis, even when they might need it. That’s because not all parents can easily get their kids to the doctor’s office, if they even have a doctor. But starting next month in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the school system...
3 men shot outside Prince George's Co. strip mall
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot Thursday evening outside of a strip mall in Prince George's County, police confirmed. The men were shot nearby shops in the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. All of them face non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police are...
Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion
Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Howard Community College expands reproductive health services on campus
The Wellness Center at Howard Community College is getting a shot in the arm — a $1 million grant from Howard County, Maryland, to expand health care on campus. Over the next three years, it will fund a pilot program to expand the number of clinics a month and services provided by the Howard County Health Department on campus.
Remembering former Maryland leader David Harrington
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — People across Prince George’s County are mourning the loss of former Maryland senator and Prince George’s County leader David C. Harrington. He passed away on Monday, but his impact started in the town of Bladensburg as the first African-American mayor. “It is such an honor to say I knew […]
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
WJLA
U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in Mall at Prince George's fatal shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are working with the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest the man suspected in a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's last month. The task force is searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington D.C. Jones is charged...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. still a long way from ‘Vision Zero’ goal
More people are dying on Montgomery County, Maryland, roadways, despite efforts to reduce traffic deaths through its Vision Zero initiative. According to data submitted to the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday, 28 people were killed in crashes from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 — compared with 18 fatalities during the same period in 2021.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. schools, Virginia education officials hit with class action suit over disability hearings
Fairfax County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Education have been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit claiming families of disabled children who challenge schools’ decisions about specialized education plans don’t get a fair shake. The lawsuit, filed by Trevor and Vivian Chaplick, the parents of a...
Howard University Medical College Gets First Female Dean
Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Andrea A. Hayes Dixon as the first female dean of the university's medical school. The post Howard University Medical College Gets First Female Dean appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68
David Harrington, former mayor, county official and state senator who later became a business community advocate, died at the age of 68. The post David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession
WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah
With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
WTOP
Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex
An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people. Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of...
fox5dc.com
No injuries in Northwest DC roof deck fire
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after a fire on a roof deck at an apartment in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on the exterior roof deck of a four-story apartment in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire...
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. confronts spike in carjacking and youth crime
The recent spike in carjacking crimes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been marked by an alarming increase in youth crime. While there has been criticism against supporting the early release of first-time juvenile offenders who may commit more crimes, the numbers tell a different story. “We have seen...
WTOP
Transurban finds firm to build I-495/I-270 toll lanes, but timing questions remain
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After a nearly two-year search, the consortium tapped to spearhead an ambitious toll lanes project in Montgomery County has found itself a construction partner. AM Partners,...
